Boeing +13% after winning listing in Third Point Offshore Fund for the month of May
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Boeing +13% after winning listing in Third Point Offshore Fund for the month of May
Boeing (BA +12.6%) soars to the top of the Dow Jones index after a performance update from Daniel S. Loeb Dan Loeb's Third Point Offshore Fund listed the stock as one of its winners for the month of May.
Although initial media reports characterized Loeb's Boeing position as equity, it was later reported that the position actually was in debt, not stock.
Yet Boeing shares maintained and then added to gains; the stock has now rallied more than 70% off its mid-March low but is still down nearly 50% YTD.
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