Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) to delay reopening the trading floor by one week

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Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) to delay reopening the trading floor by one week



CBOE Global Markets Inc. made an announcement on Wednesday about delay of reopening of its options exchange trading floor in Chicago by one week because of continued COVID-19-related closures across the city and "limited access" to the area surrounding the  building.
The trading floor is now expected to reopen on Monday, June 15, compared with the previous expectation of June 8.

source..

CBOE to delay reopening of Chicago options trading floor by one week
CBOE to delay reopening of Chicago options trading floor by one week
  • Tomi Kilgore
  • www.marketwatch.com
CBOE Global Markets Inc. CBOE, -0.26% said Wednesday that it was delaying the reopening of its options exchange trading floor in Chicago by one week, because of continued COVID-19-related closures across the city and "limited access" to the area surrounding the...
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