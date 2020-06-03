Renault has completed procedures for obtaining a state loan of 5 billion euro

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Renault has completed procedures for obtaining a state loan of 5 billion euro



Renault (RENA.PA) finalised on Wednesday a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan from with the French government, strengthening the carmaker’s finances in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged the auto industry. Renault said that the credit facility carried a guarantee from the French state - which owns a 15% stake in Renault - of up to 90% of the total amount borrowed.

Banks BNP Paribas (BNPP.PA), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), HSBC France (HSBA.L), Natixis (CNAT.PA) and SocGen (SOGN.PA) were involved in the credit deal.

source..

Renault finalises 5 billion euro state-backed loan
Renault finalises 5 billion euro state-backed loan
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A Renault car is seen in a show room at a Renault carmaker dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman PARIS (Reuters) - Renault () finalised on Wednesday a 5 billion euro ($5.60 billion) loan from with the French government, strengthening the carmaker’s finances in...
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