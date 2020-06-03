Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% in the March quarter 2020
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Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% in the March quarter 2020
Australia's gross domestic product dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.
On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 1.4 percent - again matching expectations and slowing from 2.2 percent in the previous quarter.
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