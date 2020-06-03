Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% in the March quarter 2020

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Australia Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by 0.3% in the March quarter 2020




Australia's gross domestic product dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2020, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said on Wednesday.

On a yearly basis, GDP expanded 1.4 percent - again matching expectations and slowing from 2.2 percent in the previous quarter.

source..

5206.0 - Australian National Accounts: National Income, Expenditure and Product, Mar 2020
  • www.abs.gov.au
March key figures GDP summary The Australian economy contracted by 0.3% in seasonally adjusted chain volume terms in the March quarter 2020 Through the year GDP was up 1.4% The terms of trade rose 2.9% Household saving ratio increased to 5.5% from 3.5%. (a) Change on preceding quarter, except for the last column which shows the change between...
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