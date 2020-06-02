Employment in Spain grows for the first time during pandemic

New comment
 

Employment in Spain grows for the first time during pandemic

Registered unemployment rises in May by 26,573 people compared to the previous month.


Besides, the data shows that employment actually grew in May: new Social Security registrations for measure of job creation estimated the growth by an average of 97,462 new contributors for a total of 18.5 million.

"The unemployment registered in the offices of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) has increased by 26,573 people compared to the previous month, with a monthly growth rate that slows down to 0.69%," - as stated in the report issued by the Ministry of Employment

source..

Coronavirus crisis compounds Spanish job market woes
Coronavirus crisis compounds Spanish job market woes
  • Manuel V. Gómez, El País
  • english.elpais.com
The year is off to an even worse start than usual for the Spanish labor market. If the first three months of the year are never good for employment, the added effects of the coronavirus crisis have compounded the problems. Employment figures fell by 285,600 people between January and March, according to the EPA active workforce survey released...
New comment