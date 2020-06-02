Employment in Spain grows for the first time during pandemic
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Employment in Spain grows for the first time during pandemic
Registered unemployment rises in May by 26,573 people compared to the previous month.
Besides, the data shows that employment actually grew in May: new Social Security registrations for measure of job creation estimated the growth by an average of 97,462 new contributors for a total of 18.5 million.
"The unemployment registered in the offices of the Public State Employment Service (SEPE) has increased by 26,573 people compared to the previous month, with a monthly growth rate that slows down to 0.69%," - as stated in the report issued by the Ministry of Employment
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