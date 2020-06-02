US in Chaos, AUD and NZD Surged

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US in Chaos, AUD and NZD Surged

AUD/USD surged significantly after breaching above 0.6642, the previous resistance which has currently become a support level.


The pair may again test the January high of 0.6911 and could even pass this level to challenge 0.7032, which is the highest in several months.

Fueled by central bank‘s stimulus and certain degrees of complacency, the stock market’s rally has been severely at odds with the fundamental situations, being termed as “surrealism” and “optimism” by some analysis. This upbeat sentiment has spread from US to the Asia-Pacific stock market.

Source

US in Chaos, AUD and NZD Surged
US in Chaos, AUD and NZD Surged
  • www.wikifx.com
WikiFX N ews ( June 2th ) - After all three of the major US stock indices went up yesterday, the markets risk appetite was also reflected in currencies: both Australian and New Zealand dollars surged yesterday, while the safe haven yen and US dollar dropped. Fueled by central bank‘s stimulus and certain degrees of complacency, the stock...
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