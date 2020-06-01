Hong Kong retail sales fell for the fifteenth straight month
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Hong Kong retail sales fell for the fifteenth straight month
The value of retail sales decreased 36.1 percent annually in April, following a 42.1 percent fall in the preceding month. As the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday - "according to the MRS, the value of total retail sales in April 2020, provisionally estimated at $24.1 billion, decreased by 36.1% compared with the same month in 2019. The revised estimate of the value of total retail sales in March 2020 decreased by 42.1% compared with a year earlier. "
"The year-on-year decline in retail sales remained huge in April, though narrower than that in March, reflecting the still-severe disruptions of COVID 19 and the necessary anti-epidemic measures to consumption- and tourism-related activities," a government spokesman said.source..