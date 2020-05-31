The Federal Reserve detailed ETFs purchases

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The Federal Reserve detailed ETFs purchases

iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) among the top purchases and amounted to $326M as of May 19 market value.



Vanguard intermediate-term corporate bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) at $228M, followed by Vanguard short term corporate (NASDAQ:VCSH) at $226M and iShares high yield corporate (NYSEARCA:HYG) at $100.6M.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays high yield (NYSEARCA:JNK) and VaneEck Fallen Angel high yield (NASDAQ:ANGL) amounted to $89M and $11.1M respectively.

Total purchases amounted to $1.3B in the full breakdown.

source..

Fed releases top ETF purchases as of May 19 (NYSEARCA:LQD)
Fed releases top ETF purchases as of May 19 (NYSEARCA:LQD)
  • Brad Olesen
  • seekingalpha.com
iShares iBoxx Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) among the top purchases and amounted to $326M as of May 19 market value. Vanguard intermediate-term corporate bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) at $228M, followed by Vanguard short term corporate (NASDAQ:VCSH) at $226M and...
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