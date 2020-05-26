The FTSE 100 opens 1.8% higher than Friday's close on a decision to ease pandemic restrictions
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The FTSE 100 opens 1.8% higher than Friday's close on a decision to ease pandemic restrictions
Indices are rising as all UK shops are allowed to open next month. Besides, stocks rose in Britain’s biggest listed companies on Tuesday, after prime minister Boris Johnson announced an easing of coronavirus restrictions on UK shops.
Johnson used his daily coronavirus briefing late on Monday to announce outdoor markets and car showrooms can reopen from 1 June if they put appropriate safety measures in place. Other ‘non-essential’ retailers will be able to open from 15 June, unless the outlook worsens on the spread of COVID-19.
The FTSE 100 recovered after the weekend, trading 1.8% higher than on Friday when markets closed. Leading European indices also opened higher due to more optimistic sentiment about the global economy.
French CAC 40 rose 1.2%, while German DAX rose 0.8% after Monday's close. The pan-European Eurostoxx 50 grew by 1%.
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