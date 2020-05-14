Bank of Canada warns of excess business, household debt from COVID-19
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Bank of Canada warns of excess business, household debt from COVID-19
The Bank of Canada says there are signs in the country's financial markets that suggest concern about the ability of companies to weather the COVID-19 economic crisis.
The central bank has spent the last two months making a flurry of policy decisions that has seen it slash its target interest rate and embark on an unprecedented bond-buying program to ease the flow of credit. The report suggests these measures have helped ease liquidity strains and provide easy access to short-term credit for companies and households.
The Bank of Canada's review of the country's financial system says market prices point to a concern that defaults are likely to rise. The report also raises concerns that household debt levels are likely to rise and become acute for households whose incomes don't fully recover from the pandemic.
"We entered this global health crisis with a strong economy and resilient financial system. This will support the recovery," bank governor Stephen Poloz is quoted as saying in the review. "But we know that debt levels are going to rise, so the right combination of economic policies will be important too."
Aside from what is now approaching $150 billion in direct federal aid, the central bank over the course of March alone slashed its target interest rate to 0.25 per cent from 1.75 per cent. It has also snapped up federal bonds to effectively provide low-cost financing to Ottawa to cover a massive spike in spending.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2020.
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