Oil Suddenly Crashes After Jobs Report

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Oil Suddenly Crashes After Jobs Report


It would appear no one told the machines that ADP would report a devastatingly ugly jobs print this morning...

Oil started sliding earlier but the 'better than expected' ADP print actually seemed to spark a panic puke for some reason ahead of this morning's EIA inventory/production report.

more..

Oil Suddenly Crashes After Jobs Report
Oil Suddenly Crashes After Jobs Report
  • Tyler Durden
  • www.zerohedge.com
It would appear no one told the machines that ADP would report a devastatingly ugly jobs print this morning... Oil started sliding earlier but the 'better than expected' ADP print actually seemed to spark a panic puke for some reason ahead of this morning's EIA inventory/production report.
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