Oil Suddenly Crashes After Jobs Report
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Oil Suddenly Crashes After Jobs Report
It would appear no one told the machines that ADP would report a devastatingly ugly jobs print this morning...
Oil started sliding earlier but the 'better than expected' ADP print actually seemed to spark a panic puke for some reason ahead of this morning's EIA inventory/production report.
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