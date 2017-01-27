Not just Mexico: Trump supports 20% tax on all imports
They weren't kidding about protectionism
The main headline from today's press briefing was that Trump wants a 20% tax on Mexican imports as part of comprehensive tax reform, but that's just part one.
"Mr. Spicer said the tax initially would apply only to Mexico, but that the president supports imposing a 20 percent tax on all imports," the New York Times reports.
More talk like this and the recent gains in markets will evaporate pretty quickly. Ultimately he will need support from Congress but he's having his way so far.