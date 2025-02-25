What is BSMT stock price today? Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock is priced at 23.07 today. It trades within 0.04%, yesterday's close was 23.06, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of BSMT shows these updates.

Does Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock pay dividends? Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF is currently valued at 23.07. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.90% and USD. View the chart live to track BSMT movements.

How to buy BSMT stock? You can buy Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF shares at the current price of 23.07. Orders are usually placed near 23.07 or 23.37, while 86 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow BSMT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into BSMT stock? Investing in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.87 - 23.45 and current price 23.07. Many compare 0.83% and 1.05% before placing orders at 23.07 or 23.37. Explore the BSMT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock highest prices? The highest price of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF in the past year was 23.45. Within 21.87 - 23.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMT) over the year was 21.87. Comparing it with the current 23.07 and 21.87 - 23.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch BSMT moves on the chart live for more details.