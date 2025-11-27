- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
n/a
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Distribuzione
Nessun dato
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "PUPrime-Live2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
Nessun dato
Mathematical investment model developed to maximize long-term compounded returns through arithmetic management.
The system statistically calculates market entries with positive expected value.
The goal is not short-term profit, but rather the construction of a favorable growth curve over time.
Unlike traditional systems based on the subjective interpretation of charts, this quantitative strategy is grounded in mathematical and statistical principles that rely on percentage and time-based measures with positive expected value.
