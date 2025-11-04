SegnaliSezioni
Doni Eka Prasetya

JOFX

Doni Eka Prasetya
0 recensioni
0 / 0 USD
0%
ValburyAsiaFutures-Real
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
0
Profit Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Loss Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Best Trade:
0.00 USD
Worst Trade:
0.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
0.00 USD
Perdita lorda:
0.00 USD
Vincite massime consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
0.00 USD (0)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.00
Attività di trading:
0.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.00%
Fattore di recupero:
0.00
Long Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
n/a
Profitto previsto:
0.00 USD
Profitto medio:
0.00 USD
Perdita media:
0.00 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
0 (0.00 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
0.00 USD (0)
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.00 USD
Massimale:
0.00 USD (0.00%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
Per equità:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Distribuzione

  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +0.00 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 0
Massime perdite consecutive: 0
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +0.00 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.00 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ValburyAsiaFutures-Real" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Experience a smarter and safer way to trade derivatives through our COPY TRADE SYSTEM, where every transaction is backed by transparent and reliable trading signals. Our platform allows users to automatically mirror the strategies of profesional traders, giving you access to expert-level decision-making without the need for constant monitoring.

We prioritize security and trust in every transaction. All trades go through daily clearing and settlement, ensuring that every position and balance is accurately processed and risk-free. This daily clearing system minimizes potential discrepancies and provides peace of mind to both traders and investors.

With a moderate risk approach, our trading signals are designed to balance consistent profitability with sustainable risk management. Whether you're beginner or an experienced trader, our Copy Trade feature empowers you to grow your portfolio confidently in a controlled and transparent environment. 

2025.11.04 13:10
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 13:10
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.04 13:10
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 13:10
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.11.04 13:10
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
