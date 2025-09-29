- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
27 (71.05%)
Loss Trade:
11 (28.95%)
Best Trade:
136.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-142.21 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 598.78 USD (35 484 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 172.76 USD (22 474 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (748.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
748.03 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.92%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.55
Long Trade:
30 (78.95%)
Short Trade:
8 (21.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.36
Profitto previsto:
11.21 USD
Profitto medio:
59.21 USD
Perdita media:
-106.61 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-393.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-393.32 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
42.60%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.36 USD
Massimale:
776.15 USD (44.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.42% (776.01 USD)
Per equità:
1.97% (26.45 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|38
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|426
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|13K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +136.22 USD
Worst Trade: -142 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +748.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -393.32 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3415
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.28 × 451
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.43 × 28
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.66 × 135
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.71 × 76
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.74 × 217
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real17
|2.06 × 17
FastScalp VIP
