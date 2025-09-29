SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / Bayu IC Markets FastScalp VIP
Bayu Satria Putra Wahana

Bayu IC Markets FastScalp VIP

Bayu Satria Putra Wahana
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
4 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 50 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 43%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
38
Profit Trade:
27 (71.05%)
Loss Trade:
11 (28.95%)
Best Trade:
136.22 USD
Worst Trade:
-142.21 USD
Profitto lordo:
1 598.78 USD (35 484 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1 172.76 USD (22 474 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
10 (748.03 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
748.03 USD (10)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.18
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.92%
Ultimo trade:
5 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
11
Tempo di attesa medio:
12 ore
Fattore di recupero:
0.55
Long Trade:
30 (78.95%)
Short Trade:
8 (21.05%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.36
Profitto previsto:
11.21 USD
Profitto medio:
59.21 USD
Perdita media:
-106.61 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
4 (-393.32 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-393.32 USD (4)
Crescita mensile:
42.60%
Algo trading:
78%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
29.36 USD
Massimale:
776.15 USD (44.43%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
44.42% (776.01 USD)
Per equità:
1.97% (26.45 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 38
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 426
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 13K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +136.22 USD
Worst Trade: -142 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 10
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +748.03 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -393.32 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 8
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3415
Exness-MT5Real8
1.28 × 451
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.43 × 28
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.66 × 135
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real7
1.71 × 76
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.74 × 217
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real17
2.06 × 17
86 più
FastScalp VIP
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.29 17:25
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
