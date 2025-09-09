- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Best Trade:
11.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
40.25 USD (3 247 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5.16 USD (502 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (22.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22.09 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.82
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.92%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.71
Long Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.80
Profitto previsto:
3.90 USD
Profitto medio:
5.75 USD
Perdita media:
-2.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.28 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.21 USD
Massimale:
2.56 USD (0.80%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.73% (2.35 USD)
Per equità:
10.20% (30.91 USD)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|35
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|2.7K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.65 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.28 USD
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.00 × 1
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|1.00 × 1
|
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
|2.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|2.09 × 280
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|2.11 × 322
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|2.16 × 45
|
RoboForex-ECN
|2.23 × 165
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|3.07 × 29
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.25 × 75
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|4.00 × 1
|
OxSecurities-Live
|5.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|5.00 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|5.13 × 71
|
UnitedSecurities-Server
|5.13 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real23
|5.87 × 15
|
Earnex-Trade
|6.00 × 1
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|6.85 × 184
|
GMI3-Real
|7.21 × 28
|
Exness-MT5Real11
|8.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|8.00 × 113
|
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
|9.29 × 45
|
Ava-Real 1-MT5
|9.49 × 162
|
XMGlobal-MT5 12
|10.00 × 2
Trading this account according to the strategy The points are tightly controlled. But no one can control everything. Forex investment always has a lot of potential risks. Advisors should be very careful when copying. Only trade one currency pair AUDCAD.
