Nguyen Tuan Huy Le

FISHMAN ACAD

Nguyen Tuan Huy Le
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
2 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 12%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
9
Profit Trade:
7 (77.77%)
Loss Trade:
2 (22.22%)
Best Trade:
11.65 USD
Worst Trade:
-2.28 USD
Profitto lordo:
40.25 USD (3 247 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-5.16 USD (502 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
4 (22.09 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
22.09 USD (4)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.82
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.92%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
7
Tempo di attesa medio:
7 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
13.71
Long Trade:
5 (55.56%)
Short Trade:
4 (44.44%)
Fattore di profitto:
7.80
Profitto previsto:
3.90 USD
Profitto medio:
5.75 USD
Perdita media:
-2.58 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
1 (-2.28 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2.28 USD (1)
Crescita mensile:
11.77%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.21 USD
Massimale:
2.56 USD (0.80%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.73% (2.35 USD)
Per equità:
10.20% (30.91 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
AUDCAD 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
AUDCAD 35
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
AUDCAD 2.7K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.65 USD
Worst Trade: -2 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 4
Massime perdite consecutive: 1
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +22.09 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -2.28 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
1.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
2.09 × 280
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.11 × 322
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
2.16 × 45
RoboForex-ECN
2.23 × 165
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
3.07 × 29
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.25 × 75
Exness-MT5Real7
4.00 × 1
OxSecurities-Live
5.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real6
5.00 × 2
Tickmill-Live
5.13 × 71
UnitedSecurities-Server
5.13 × 23
Exness-MT5Real23
5.87 × 15
Earnex-Trade
6.00 × 1
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
6.85 × 184
GMI3-Real
7.21 × 28
Exness-MT5Real11
8.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
8.00 × 113
ExclusiveMarkets-Live
9.29 × 45
Ava-Real 1-MT5
9.49 × 162
XMGlobal-MT5 12
10.00 × 2
12 più
Trading this account according to the strategy The points are tightly controlled. But no one can control everything. Forex investment always has a lot of potential risks. Advisors should be very careful when copying. Only trade one currency pair AUDCAD. 

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.24 03:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.24 02:57
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.10 14:10
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.10 14:10
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.10 12:55
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.10 12:55
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.09 03:14
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 03:14
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.09 03:14
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.09 03:14
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.09 03:14
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
