Hossein Davarynejad

BT BULLS PG

Hossein Davarynejad
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
3 settimane
1 / 5.4K USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 43%
VTMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
46
Profit Trade:
38 (82.60%)
Loss Trade:
8 (17.39%)
Best Trade:
186.67 CAD
Worst Trade:
-79.57 CAD
Profitto lordo:
930.15 CAD (548 825 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-316.21 CAD (202 417 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
12 (468.55 CAD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
468.55 CAD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.29
Attività di trading:
8.62%
Massimo carico di deposito:
6.56%
Ultimo trade:
3 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
14
Tempo di attesa medio:
52 minuti
Fattore di recupero:
4.47
Long Trade:
24 (52.17%)
Short Trade:
22 (47.83%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.94
Profitto previsto:
13.35 CAD
Profitto medio:
24.48 CAD
Perdita media:
-39.53 CAD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-137.20 CAD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-137.20 CAD (2)
Crescita mensile:
42.86%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
50.65 CAD
Massimale:
137.20 CAD (8.99%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
8.99% (137.20 CAD)
Per equità:
10.40% (171.48 CAD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 46
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 477
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 346K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +186.67 CAD
Worst Trade: -80 CAD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +468.55 CAD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -137.20 CAD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "VTMarkets-Live 2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

XMTrading-Real 12
0.00 × 4
BT Bulls XPro – Live Breakout Signal (BTCUSD)

This signal is powered by BT Bulls XPro, a professional breakout robot designed for BTCUSD.
The system focuses on breakout entries during high-volatility movements and has been optimized to perform even under high spread conditions.

 Key Highlights:

  • Pure breakout strategy – no martingale, no grid

  • Stable risk management with fixed stop loss

  • Works with as little as $300 balance

  • Adapted for scalping conditions

  • Verified and tested with 99.90% modeling quality

This signal is ideal for traders looking for transparent, safe, and professional BTCUSD breakout trades without risky strategies in the background.

www.nxfx.ca

🔗 For more details and direct access to the EA: BT Bulls XPro EA


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.18 20:31
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.10 12:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.09 16:33
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 11:21
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.09 06:27
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.08 01:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.08 01:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.08 01:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.09.08 00:29
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 00:29
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.08 00:29
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.09.08 00:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 00:29
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
