Kampanat Singsri

BulletBETA

Kampanat Singsri
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
26 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 39 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 5%
Axi-US15-Live
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
212
Profit Trade:
179 (84.43%)
Loss Trade:
33 (15.57%)
Best Trade:
16.84 USD
Worst Trade:
-0.20 USD
Profitto lordo:
245.21 USD (232 322 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-1.48 USD (1 451 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
77 (242.98 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
242.98 USD (77)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.43
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
0.49%
Ultimo trade:
21 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
3
Tempo di attesa medio:
6 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
243.73
Long Trade:
212 (100.00%)
Short Trade:
0 (0.00%)
Fattore di profitto:
165.68
Profitto previsto:
1.15 USD
Profitto medio:
1.37 USD
Perdita media:
-0.04 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
26 (-0.99 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-0.99 USD (26)
Crescita mensile:
0.19%
Previsione annuale:
2.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.46 USD
Massimale:
1.00 USD (0.48%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.22% (0.46 USD)
Per equità:
0.56% (28.18 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
USOIL 212
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
USOIL 244
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
USOIL 231K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +16.84 USD
Worst Trade: -0 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 77
Massime perdite consecutive: 26
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +242.98 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -0.99 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Axi-US15-Live" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Nessun dato

Signal Provider Strategy: The Beta Engine for Oil Trading

Introduction: Our Core Investment Philosophy

Our trading strategy is built upon the foundational principle articulated by Ray Dalio, which deconstructs total returns into three core components:

Total Return Cash Beta Alpha

This signal focuses exclusively on mastering the Beta component. Low-risk strategy designed to act as a consistent cash flow generator.

While many chase the complexities of Alpha, we believe that building a stable, reliable return base is the cornerstone of sustainable portfolio growth.

This strategy is executed exclusively within the Crude Oil market.

Strategy Overview: The "Beta Engine"

Our core methodology is a specialized form of Grid Trading, which we have termed the "Beta Engine." It is designed to be a long-term, low-stress source of returns, providing a stable foundation for your overall investment portfolio.

  • Strategy Type: Beta Generator / Cash Flow Engine
  • Methodology: Grid Trading
  • Asset: Crude Oil (Oil)
  • Risk Profile: Low Risk, Long-Term
  • Minimum Recommended Capital for Copy Trading: 5,050 USD

The primary goal of the Beta Engine is to generate a steady income stream, which can later empower you to pursue higher-risk,

higher-reward Alpha(Investor's Choice) strategies with greater confidence and less emotional pressure.

Core Mechanism: How the Grid Creates a Beta Engine

The strength of this strategy lies in its unique structure, designed for resilience and consistent income generation rather than speculative directional bets.

 Key Features of the Beta Engine Grid:

  • Distributed Profit Structure: The strategy does not rely on predicting the market's direction. Instead, it systematically profits from natural price volatility, capturing gains from price movements.
  • Inherent Risk Mitigation: By placing numerous orders at different price levels, the strategy avoids concentrating risk at a single entry point. This diversification across price levels makes the portfolio exceptionally resilient to sharp market swings.
  • Consistent Cash Flow: While individual trades yield modest profits, their high frequency creates a steady and reliable stream of cash flow, much like earning compounding interest in a bank account. This provides the portfolio with a stable "base income."

The Strategic Advantage: Using Beta(This Portfolio) to Fuel Alpha (Investor's Choice)

The cash flow generated by our Beta Engine provides a powerful strategic advantage, fundamentally improving your ability to take on calculated risks elsewhere.

1. Creating a Capital Buffer: The accumulated profits from the Grid act as a "buffer capital." This financial cushion can absorb temporary losses from more aggressive Alpha-seeking strategies, protecting your core capital and reducing overall portfolio drawdown.

2. Enhancing Trading Psychology: With a consistent income stream from the Beta Engine, the psychological pressure of trading is significantly reduced. Knowing you have a stable foundation allows you to make clearer, more rational decisions when executing higher-risk trades, adhering to your plan without fear or hesitation. You can confidently take on "Risk-per-Trade" opportunities because the potential downside is buffered.

The Journey: From a Stable Base to Sustainable Growth

Think of our Beta Engine as establishing a profitable, cash-generating business at the core of your investment portfolio.

This is the path to building a resilient and scalable portfolio:

  1. Start with Beta: Implement our Grid strategy to establish a reliable, foundational cash flow.
  2. Amplify with Alpha(

    Investor's Choice): Use the profits generated by the Beta Engine to fund and expand into Alpha-generating strategies (e.g., trend-following, high-growth stocks, etc.) with an appropriate risk-per-trade size.

  3. Achieve Sustainable Growth: The result is a robust, two-pronged portfolio that grows from both a stable income base (Beta) and proactive returns (Alpha), making it flexible and durable in all market conditions.

Our guiding principle is to first establish a bedrock of stability and consistent cash flow. This foundational layer creates the resilience needed to strategically and confidently pursue higher-growth, alpha-generating opportunities. The philosophy is simple yet profound: Secure the base, then pursue the upside.

It's easier to increase profits by investing more capital than by taking bigger risks.

Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.23 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.28 11:57
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.25 17:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.20 01:46
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 12:17
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.07.29 09:06
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.29 09:06
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.27 16:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.23 08:12
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.07.14 08:21
80% of trades performed within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of the 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.09 08:57
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.06.21 06:55
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.21 06:55
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.21 06:55
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.21 06:55
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 3.85% of days out of the 78 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.06.21 05:55
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.06.21 05:55
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.21 05:55
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
