Ihor Hut

MagicGW 5L 8443

Ihor Hut
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
15 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 40 USD al mese
crescita dal 2025 22%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
151
Profit Trade:
124 (82.11%)
Loss Trade:
27 (17.88%)
Best Trade:
11.47 USD
Worst Trade:
-6.32 USD
Profitto lordo:
251.96 USD (19 341 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-46.35 USD (3 153 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
17 (16.17 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
25.10 USD (12)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.55
Attività di trading:
73.12%
Massimo carico di deposito:
2.34%
Ultimo trade:
2 giorni fa
Trade a settimana:
24
Tempo di attesa medio:
1 giorno
Fattore di recupero:
24.62
Long Trade:
57 (37.75%)
Short Trade:
94 (62.25%)
Fattore di profitto:
5.44
Profitto previsto:
1.36 USD
Profitto medio:
2.03 USD
Perdita media:
-1.72 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
2 (-8.34 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-8.34 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
3.65%
Previsione annuale:
44.25%
Algo trading:
90%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
0.02 USD
Massimale:
8.35 USD (0.70%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
0.83% (8.38 USD)
Per equità:
14.50% (145.06 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
NZDCAD 50
EURCHF 48
AUDCAD 29
AUDUSD 24
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
NZDCAD 79
EURCHF 56
AUDCAD 37
AUDUSD 33
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
NZDCAD 6K
EURCHF 3.3K
AUDCAD 3.4K
AUDUSD 3.5K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +11.47 USD
Worst Trade: -6 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 12
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +16.17 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -8.34 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real8
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.21 × 19
ICMarkets-MT5
0.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.38 × 8
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.93 × 657
Exness-MT5Real28
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.12 × 224
PUPrime-Live2
1.51 × 111
GoMarkets-Live
1.64 × 11
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
1.67 × 3
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.84 × 373
Exness-MT5Real7
2.33 × 9
VTMarkets-Live
2.48 × 144
VantageInternational-Live 10
2.51 × 136
Coinexx-Live
2.64 × 28
FusionMarkets-Live
2.86 × 7
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
3.10 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
3.32 × 1528
Exness-MT5Real33
3.72 × 99
37 più
Hi! You must have at least $1000 in your account for 0.01 lot. If you have less or a cent account, you risk getting a loss. Although at the same time my account will get a profit.

this system is set up for +/- 10-15% profit per month from the deposit

To copy the lot size exactly, you need slightly more funds in your account than I have. The MQL5 service has a formula that calculates your lot size compared to mine. For a perfect match, you should have 10-15% more in your account. Find more details on their forum.
Set the allowable spread/slippage to 10- 15 in the terminal settings.

Important!!

 1. I consider it a waste of time to search for settings on history older than 1-2 years. The settings that work now cover 2024 and 2025 up to today. Every month or two, the advisor's settings are slightly adjusted based on the optimization of the recent period. Overall, the advisor has many filters that maximally adapt it to market conditions and preserve the deposit even if we encounter a trend against us.

2. The system works without a stop loss. I understand that this is considered not very good, but without a stop loss - we have constant income, even possibly with drawdown but we have income. And with a stop, we catch the stop - then cover it... and it's endless swings... My advisor has 4 stop loss options... they have been tested many times... hundreds of times... as a result, I came to the conclusion that working without a stop is much more effective.

3. Since this system is set up for +/- 10-15% profit per month from the deposit, I recommend withdrawing profits regularly. Whether it's once a month or once a week - it doesn't matter.


Forex trading carries high risks and may lead to loss of capital. Users are fully responsible for their decisions and losses. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The signal provider is not liable for losses. Assess risks before trading.

Feel free to leave your feedback...


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.15 19:09
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.14 10:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.25 07:13
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.13 08:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.13 07:06
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.04 00:54
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.03 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.22 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.07.13 06:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.06.24 07:20
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.19 08:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.06.19 08:16
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.06.18 21:53
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.06.18 21:53
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.