- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|1117
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|AUDCAD
|94K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
|
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "RoboForex-ECN" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 16
|0.00 × 2
|
FINAM-Real4
|0.00 × 1
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 3
|
Just2Trade-Real3
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-Live20
|0.00 × 2
|
EGlobal-Cent5
|0.00 × 1
|
KTM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 2
|
QYMarketTrader-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForexDE-ECN
|0.00 × 3
|
AxiTrader-US02-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
FXChoice-ECN Live
|0.00 × 1
|
SENSUS-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge04
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 14
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live32
|0.25 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.27 × 177
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.36 × 28
At the start there will be an increased risk, after six months from the start it will be reduced. Therefore, as a guideline, on average the drawdown level should be in the range of up to 10%, periodically reaching 25% (after six months of work, and now the risks are 2 times higher, respectively, the ranges are 20% and reach 50%).
Account recommendations:
1. Minimum balance - $100
2. Leverage - 500:1
3. Investment period from 1 month.
USD
USD
USD