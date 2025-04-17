SegnaliSezioni
Eta Nakajima

GetLambo

Eta Nakajima
8 recensioni
Affidabilità
98 settimane
8 / 160K USD
Copia per 95 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 1 480%
Exness-MT5Real5
1:500
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
Lo stile di trading è cambiato. Parte della cronologia non è inclusa nelle statistiche. Come viene calcolata la Crescita dei Segnali?
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
3 094
Profit Trade:
2 046 (66.12%)
Loss Trade:
1 048 (33.87%)
Best Trade:
1 136 795.00 JPY
Worst Trade:
-1 533 180.00 JPY
Profitto lordo:
93 342 708.00 JPY (87 941 016 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-36 284 247.00 JPY (13 450 000 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
30 (229 301.00 JPY)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
3 627 304.00 JPY (16)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.14
Attività di trading:
100.00%
Massimo carico di deposito:
7.30%
Ultimo trade:
22 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
23
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
14.35
Long Trade:
2 232 (72.14%)
Short Trade:
862 (27.86%)
Fattore di profitto:
2.57
Profitto previsto:
18 441.65 JPY
Profitto medio:
45 622.05 JPY
Perdita media:
-34 622.37 JPY
Massime perdite consecutive:
23 (-302 729.00 JPY)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-3 331 486.00 JPY (4)
Crescita mensile:
1.90%
Previsione annuale:
23.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
14 604.00 JPY
Massimale:
3 976 195.00 JPY (6.99%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
19.75% (3 976 195.00 JPY)
Per equità:
30.36% (4 794 550.00 JPY)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
BTCUSD 1494
USDJPY 515
XAUUSD 463
US500 213
JP225 159
ETHUSD 90
USTEC 71
DE30 31
HK50 21
EURUSD 10
BTCJPY 4
USOIL 4
NVDA 3
STOXX50 3
US30 2
GBPUSD 2
FR40 2
GBPJPY 1
UK100 1
TSLA 1
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
BTCUSD 251K
USDJPY 142K
XAUUSD 43K
US500 16K
JP225 2.1K
ETHUSD 21K
USTEC 13K
DE30 3.6K
HK50 1.8K
EURUSD 412
BTCJPY 981
USOIL -21
NVDA 52
STOXX50 312
US30 -842
GBPUSD 29
FR40 -124
GBPJPY -3
UK100 561
TSLA -3
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
BTCUSD 60M
USDJPY 41K
XAUUSD 2.3M
US500 -203K
JP225 139K
ETHUSD 205K
USTEC 704K
DE30 51K
HK50 113K
EURUSD 363
BTCJPY 345K
USOIL 29
NVDA 215
STOXX50 6.2K
US30 -1.3K
GBPUSD 41
FR40 -13K
GBPJPY -11
UK100 6.6K
TSLA -1
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 136 795.00 JPY
Worst Trade: -1 533 180 JPY
Vincite massime consecutive: 16
Massime perdite consecutive: 4
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +229 301.00 JPY
Massima perdita consecutiva: -302 729.00 JPY

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real2
0.00 × 39
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 25
OctaFX-Real
0.00 × 1
Weltrade-Real
0.00 × 3
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real22
0.00 × 15
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.00 × 1
STARTRADERINTL-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 3
XMGlobal-MT5 13
0.00 × 1
FXGT-Live
0.00 × 6
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
0.00 × 2
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 5
DerivSVG-Server-03
0.00 × 4
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.04 × 106
RoboForex-ECN
0.15 × 39
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.20 × 15
PUPrime-Live
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.45 × 406
Tickmill-Live
1.05 × 20
AdmiralMarkets-Live
1.11 × 137
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.27 × 451
25 più
signal price is dynamic pricing.

The mimimum deposit is 3500 ~ 5000USD. 

If you want to copy completely, I recommend this broker that has many trading pairs and free swap fees. 
https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/q93nryv195

If you want to trade with low margin, this is also recommended.
https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2278370

I follow the major trends, but on shorter timeframes, I tend to trade counter to the trend, which means I often hold unrealized losses. 

My entry decisions are based on an analysis of global macroeconomic factors. 

My approach is swing trading. 

I would appreciate it if my performance could be evaluated over a span of several months.

---update on Nov. 26--- 

Regarding Gold 

When a war ends or there is a sense that it might be coming to an end, those who had been buying gold often sell, leading to short-term adjustments. However, the long-term trend remains upward.
As I had anticipated this, I closed my positions near the peak. I am now in the accumulation phase again.


Regarding BTC 

The $100,000 mark tends to act as a psychological barrier, so I closed my positions and even went short before reaching that level. 

When the market became sideways, I closed my positions again and waited for either a decline or a breakout. 

As the price started to drop, it became an excellent phase for accumulation. 

Is this a Black Friday sale? While my unrealized losses increase, I continue to accumulate. 

Thank you.


ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー

There are always risks in trading.

My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.

If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing


Valutazione media:
Rika Kinoshita
171
Rika Kinoshita 2025.04.17 02:28 
 

I believe Nakajima is an exceptionally skilled trader. I’ve been subscribing to his signals since around last November and have been following his trades from time to time, trying to understand and learn from his trading logic. After observing for several months, I can say that his strategy has delivered quite stable and considerable returns.

He often builds long-term long positions in BTC with very light positions across multiple entry points (although it's unfortunate that our brokers charge swap fees), or he capitalizes on short-term volatility with relatively larger positions to gain quick profits. From a trend perspective, this is quite a prudent approach.

However, in recent months, as the returns continued to grow, the subscription fee has also increased significantly. At the same time, I’ve been increasingly puzzled by some of the recent trading strategies. The impact of Trump’s tariff policies has significantly intensified market risk-off sentiment, and gold—which has been in a long-term bullish trend—was pushed sharply higher. Personally, I believe that building long positions at appropriate levels and entries would have been a better choice.

Yet the signal kept opening short positions at high price levels, betting on a decline. It seems that the risk management and assessment of market sentiment may have been somewhat underestimated, resulting in losses as the price of gold continued to rise. Of course, market risks can sometimes be unpredictable. The above is just my personal opinion.

That said, Nakajima’s trading skills are undoubtedly advanced, and I still believe in his long-term ability to maintain profitability. Respecting the market, and I think it’s better to learn and grow together.

One more thing—if possible, I hope the subscription fee won’t be raised too much again until the capital has doubled once more. :D

I gave four stars. because I believe there's still greater room for growth — please don't blame me for being a bit strict with my evaluation, like how Japanese people can be a little harsh in their reviews on TabeLog.

Zheng Li
168
Zheng Li 2025.01.27 03:39 
 

JP225 trading volume is not required (as EX requires a minimum of 1 lot). If trading is not possible, the follow-up will fail.

hitmanbuster
599
hitmanbuster 2024.12.21 02:51  (modificato 2025.01.20 10:17) 
 

Please be careful and steady

Faustine Reyes
249
Faustine Reyes 2024.12.20 11:15 
 

💀💀💀

Dominik Jaeth
154
Dominik Jaeth 2024.12.04 19:53   

Unfortunately ma Broker does not support copying Cryptos

labtrade
176
labtrade 2024.11.28 03:55 
 

One of the most important, but often overlooked elements of a signal provider is responsible risk management. This provider appears to have a very good understanding of this, along with a reliable way to select trades. I have also been in contact with them which further reinforced my belief in their experience and skill. This is one of the very few signal providers on here I would trust and recommend based on my experience.

Maki Watanabe
998
Maki Watanabe 2024.11.27 17:48 
 

Mr. Nakajima is a real professional trader. He is the most respected trader in the MQL5 community. His well-thought-out trades are divine. I am so grateful to have met him. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.

handycrash
221
handycrash 2024.11.13 09:32 
 

Signal works very well. I use it on IC Markets, but sadly IC Markets does not have all the same pairs as signal provider, so I can only copy some of the trades, which makes it hard to compare the results. Downside is that because there are many open oders at a time that when you subscribe the MT5 terminal automaticly opens a position to match the open trades of the provider. So the first trades are going to be different and maybe losses. It takes time for new trades to open at the intended prices. Would be nice if the strategie could be programmed and automated to create an EA that could be sold. This would avoid the issue with the open trades at the start of the subscription. Keep up the good work. kind regards

