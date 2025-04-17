- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|1494
|USDJPY
|515
|XAUUSD
|463
|US500
|213
|JP225
|159
|ETHUSD
|90
|USTEC
|71
|DE30
|31
|HK50
|21
|EURUSD
|10
|BTCJPY
|4
|USOIL
|4
|NVDA
|3
|STOXX50
|3
|US30
|2
|GBPUSD
|2
|FR40
|2
|GBPJPY
|1
|UK100
|1
|TSLA
|1
|
|
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|BTCUSD
|251K
|USDJPY
|142K
|XAUUSD
|43K
|US500
|16K
|JP225
|2.1K
|ETHUSD
|21K
|USTEC
|13K
|DE30
|3.6K
|HK50
|1.8K
|EURUSD
|412
|BTCJPY
|981
|USOIL
|-21
|NVDA
|52
|STOXX50
|312
|US30
|-842
|GBPUSD
|29
|FR40
|-124
|GBPJPY
|-3
|UK100
|561
|TSLA
|-3
|
|
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|BTCUSD
|60M
|USDJPY
|41K
|XAUUSD
|2.3M
|US500
|-203K
|JP225
|139K
|ETHUSD
|205K
|USTEC
|704K
|DE30
|51K
|HK50
|113K
|EURUSD
|363
|BTCJPY
|345K
|USOIL
|29
|NVDA
|215
|STOXX50
|6.2K
|US30
|-1.3K
|GBPUSD
|41
|FR40
|-13K
|GBPJPY
|-11
|UK100
|6.6K
|TSLA
|-1
|
|
|
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Exness-MT5Real5" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.00 × 39
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 25
|
OctaFX-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Weltrade-Real
|0.00 × 3
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real22
|0.00 × 15
|
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
|0.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERINTL-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 3
|
XMGlobal-MT5 13
|0.00 × 1
|
FXGT-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|0.00 × 2
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
DerivSVG-Server-03
|0.00 × 4
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.04 × 106
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.15 × 39
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.20 × 15
|
PUPrime-Live
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.45 × 406
|
Tickmill-Live
|1.05 × 20
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|1.11 × 137
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.27 × 451
signal price is dynamic pricing.
The mimimum deposit is 3500 ~ 5000USD.
If you want to copy completely, I recommend this broker that has many trading pairs and free swap fees.
https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/q93nryv195
If you want to trade with low margin, this is also recommended.
https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/2278370
I follow the major trends, but on shorter timeframes, I tend to trade counter to the trend, which means I often hold unrealized losses.
I would appreciate it if my performance could be evaluated over a span of several months.
---update on Nov. 26---
Regarding GoldWhen a war ends or there is a sense that it might be coming to an end, those who had been buying gold often sell, leading to short-term adjustments. However, the long-term trend remains upward.
As I had anticipated this, I closed my positions near the peak. I am now in the accumulation phase again.
Regarding BTC
The $100,000 mark tends to act as a psychological barrier, so I closed my positions and even went short before reaching that level.
When the market became sideways, I closed my positions again and waited for either a decline or a breakout.
As the price started to drop, it became an excellent phase for accumulation.
Is this a Black Friday sale? While my unrealized losses increase, I continue to accumulate.
Thank you.
ーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーーー
There are always risks in trading.
My strategy, as well as anyone else's strategy, carries the risk of loss and offers no guarantee of profit. No one's strategy can guarantee future profits. You can only look at past history and choose whether you want to subscribe.
If you're concerned, I recommend that you stop subscribing
I believe Nakajima is an exceptionally skilled trader. I’ve been subscribing to his signals since around last November and have been following his trades from time to time, trying to understand and learn from his trading logic. After observing for several months, I can say that his strategy has delivered quite stable and considerable returns.
He often builds long-term long positions in BTC with very light positions across multiple entry points (although it's unfortunate that our brokers charge swap fees), or he capitalizes on short-term volatility with relatively larger positions to gain quick profits. From a trend perspective, this is quite a prudent approach.
However, in recent months, as the returns continued to grow, the subscription fee has also increased significantly. At the same time, I’ve been increasingly puzzled by some of the recent trading strategies. The impact of Trump’s tariff policies has significantly intensified market risk-off sentiment, and gold—which has been in a long-term bullish trend—was pushed sharply higher. Personally, I believe that building long positions at appropriate levels and entries would have been a better choice.
Yet the signal kept opening short positions at high price levels, betting on a decline. It seems that the risk management and assessment of market sentiment may have been somewhat underestimated, resulting in losses as the price of gold continued to rise. Of course, market risks can sometimes be unpredictable. The above is just my personal opinion.
That said, Nakajima’s trading skills are undoubtedly advanced, and I still believe in his long-term ability to maintain profitability. Respecting the market, and I think it’s better to learn and grow together.
One more thing—if possible, I hope the subscription fee won’t be raised too much again until the capital has doubled once more. :D
I gave four stars. because I believe there's still greater room for growth — please don't blame me for being a bit strict with my evaluation, like how Japanese people can be a little harsh in their reviews on TabeLog.
JP225 trading volume is not required (as EX requires a minimum of 1 lot). If trading is not possible, the follow-up will fail.
Please be careful and steady
💀💀💀
Unfortunately ma Broker does not support copying Cryptos
One of the most important, but often overlooked elements of a signal provider is responsible risk management. This provider appears to have a very good understanding of this, along with a reliable way to select trades. I have also been in contact with them which further reinforced my belief in their experience and skill. This is one of the very few signal providers on here I would trust and recommend based on my experience.
Mr. Nakajima is a real professional trader. He is the most respected trader in the MQL5 community. His well-thought-out trades are divine. I am so grateful to have met him. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors.
Signal works very well. I use it on IC Markets, but sadly IC Markets does not have all the same pairs as signal provider, so I can only copy some of the trades, which makes it hard to compare the results. Downside is that because there are many open oders at a time that when you subscribe the MT5 terminal automaticly opens a position to match the open trades of the provider. So the first trades are going to be different and maybe losses. It takes time for new trades to open at the intended prices. Would be nice if the strategie could be programmed and automated to create an EA that could be sold. This would avoid the issue with the open trades at the start of the subscription. Keep up the good work. kind regards