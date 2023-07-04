SegnaliSezioni
Raman Deep Singh

Forexlia Icmarkets

Raman Deep Singh
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
139 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2023 197%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:20
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
1 036
Profit Trade:
707 (68.24%)
Loss Trade:
329 (31.76%)
Best Trade:
1 030.64 USD
Worst Trade:
-1 956.00 USD
Profitto lordo:
16 730.29 USD (2 220 903 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-12 294.74 USD (572 841 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
152 (2 269.72 USD)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
2 269.72 USD (152)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.07
Attività di trading:
82.34%
Massimo carico di deposito:
43.71%
Ultimo trade:
1 giorno fa
Trade a settimana:
9
Tempo di attesa medio:
2 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
1.79
Long Trade:
512 (49.42%)
Short Trade:
524 (50.58%)
Fattore di profitto:
1.36
Profitto previsto:
4.28 USD
Profitto medio:
23.66 USD
Perdita media:
-37.37 USD
Massime perdite consecutive:
13 (-256.98 USD)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-2 062.00 USD (2)
Crescita mensile:
6.48%
Previsione annuale:
79.91%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
16.87 USD
Massimale:
2 475.67 USD (58.88%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.75% (2 157.79 USD)
Per equità:
78.28% (2 240.60 USD)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
XAUUSD 422
US30 111
GBPUSD 64
DE40 40
VIX_M3 37
VIX_J3 36
BTCUSD 33
VIX_H3 25
VIX_N3 25
VIX_G3 22
VIX_K3 22
VIX_Q3 22
USDJPY 18
VIX_U3 15
TSLA.NAS 11
XTIUSD 11
GOOG.NAS 10
VIX_X3 9
VIX_K4 9
MSFT.NAS 8
GBPJPY 8
USTEC 8
BABA.NYSE 6
VIX_V3 5
VIX_K5 5
VIX_Z3 4
VIX_H4 3
GBPCAD 3
VIX_N4 3
VIX_U4 3
VIX_G5 3
AUDUSD 2
USDCAD 2
ORCL.NYSE 2
VIX_F4 2
VIX_G4 2
NZDUSD 2
VIX_M4 2
VIX_Q4 2
VIX_F5 2
VIX_H5 2
LTCUSD 2
WTI_J3 1
BRENT_J3 1
NVDA.NAS 1
GBPCHF 1
USDCHF 1
NZDCAD 1
VIX_J4 1
VIX_V4 1
VIX_X4 1
EURJPY 1
VIX_J5 1
VIX_M5 1
XAUAUD 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
XAUUSD 807
US30 1.5K
GBPUSD -173
DE40 482
VIX_M3 284
VIX_J3 1.1K
BTCUSD 451
VIX_H3 -10
VIX_N3 217
VIX_G3 37
VIX_K3 206
VIX_Q3 7
USDJPY 36
VIX_U3 113
TSLA.NAS 396
XTIUSD -182
GOOG.NAS 370
VIX_X3 333
VIX_K4 343
MSFT.NAS 118
GBPJPY -31
USTEC 14
BABA.NYSE -1
VIX_V3 -618
VIX_K5 198
VIX_Z3 239
VIX_H4 211
GBPCAD -41
VIX_N4 131
VIX_U4 44
VIX_G5 320
AUDUSD 7
USDCAD -9
ORCL.NYSE 25
VIX_F4 149
VIX_G4 -173
NZDUSD -7
VIX_M4 18
VIX_Q4 101
VIX_F5 177
VIX_H5 -223
LTCUSD -1
WTI_J3 -103
BRENT_J3 110
NVDA.NAS 1
GBPCHF -39
USDCHF -21
NZDCAD -2
VIX_J4 -415
VIX_V4 -152
VIX_X4 62
EURJPY 19
VIX_J5 -2K
VIX_M5 7
XAUAUD 8
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
XAUUSD 32K
US30 235K
GBPUSD -963
DE40 320K
VIX_M3 981
VIX_J3 1.5K
BTCUSD 1M
VIX_H3 -506
VIX_N3 664
VIX_G3 261
VIX_K3 795
VIX_Q3 59
USDJPY 744
VIX_U3 402
TSLA.NAS 4K
XTIUSD -368
GOOG.NAS 1.7K
VIX_X3 450
VIX_K4 323
MSFT.NAS 1.1K
GBPJPY -126
USTEC 14K
BABA.NYSE -5
VIX_V3 -757
VIX_K5 97
VIX_Z3 222
VIX_H4 202
GBPCAD -219
VIX_N4 129
VIX_U4 43
VIX_G5 317
AUDUSD 142
USDCAD -247
ORCL.NYSE 251
VIX_F4 148
VIX_G4 -174
NZDUSD -143
VIX_M4 12
VIX_Q4 101
VIX_F5 176
VIX_H5 -224
LTCUSD -187
WTI_J3 -103
BRENT_J3 109
NVDA.NAS 11
GBPCHF -341
USDCHF -193
NZDCAD -65
VIX_J4 -414
VIX_V4 -151
VIX_X4 62
EURJPY 557
VIX_J5 -978
VIX_M5 67
XAUAUD 646
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +1 030.64 USD
Worst Trade: -1 956 USD
Vincite massime consecutive: 152
Massime perdite consecutive: 2
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +2 269.72 USD
Massima perdita consecutiva: -256.98 USD

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 2
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 16
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real26
0.00 × 14
VTMarkets-Live
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.20 × 99
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.33 × 12
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.33 × 3
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarkets-MT5
0.58 × 36
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
0.61 × 766
itexsys-Platform
0.67 × 3
XMTrading-MT5 3
0.71 × 5593
StriforLLC-Live
0.72 × 18
Exness-MT5Real12
0.83 × 147
PacificUnionLLC-Live
0.87 × 23
Exness-MT5Real8
0.92 × 923
133 più
My trading system is meticulously designed on the foundation of statistical probability and mathematics, granting it a solid framework for making informed trading decisions. In contrast to conventional approaches relying on standard tools of technical and fundamental analysis, my system takes a unique path, steering clear of such traditional methodologies.

What sets my system apart is its fully manual approach, ensuring that every trade is executed with utmost precision and personal oversight. This hands-on approach enables me to maintain complete control over each trading decision, allowing for swift adjustments and adaptations when necessary.

To further validate the effectiveness of my trading strategy, it has undergone rigorous testing on the popular MT5 platform. The backtesting process has been executed meticulously, covering an extensive time span from 2016 to the present. The results of this extensive backtest can be found in my profile, providing a transparent and verifiable record of the system's performance.

Since its inception in 2020, my trading strategy has proven to be remarkably successful. It has weathered the tests of real market conditions, consistently generating profitable outcomes. By harnessing the power of statistical probability and mathematics, my trading system has evolved into a robust and reliable method for achieving consistent trading success.


Non ci sono recensioni
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 07:33
No swaps are charged
2025.08.19 05:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.12 19:44
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.11 12:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.08.04 12:24
No swaps are charged
2025.07.31 16:04
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.06.12 09:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.06.11 06:36
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.29 04:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.05.08 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.05.08 07:57
No swaps are charged
2025.05.07 15:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.05.07 13:09
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.05.06 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.05.06 12:45
No swaps are charged
2025.05.05 12:46
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged
2025.04.20 14:50
No swaps are charged
