- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|422
|US30
|111
|GBPUSD
|64
|DE40
|40
|VIX_M3
|37
|VIX_J3
|36
|BTCUSD
|33
|VIX_H3
|25
|VIX_N3
|25
|VIX_G3
|22
|VIX_K3
|22
|VIX_Q3
|22
|USDJPY
|18
|VIX_U3
|15
|TSLA.NAS
|11
|XTIUSD
|11
|GOOG.NAS
|10
|VIX_X3
|9
|VIX_K4
|9
|MSFT.NAS
|8
|GBPJPY
|8
|USTEC
|8
|BABA.NYSE
|6
|VIX_V3
|5
|VIX_K5
|5
|VIX_Z3
|4
|VIX_H4
|3
|GBPCAD
|3
|VIX_N4
|3
|VIX_U4
|3
|VIX_G5
|3
|AUDUSD
|2
|USDCAD
|2
|ORCL.NYSE
|2
|VIX_F4
|2
|VIX_G4
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|VIX_M4
|2
|VIX_Q4
|2
|VIX_F5
|2
|VIX_H5
|2
|LTCUSD
|2
|WTI_J3
|1
|BRENT_J3
|1
|NVDA.NAS
|1
|GBPCHF
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|NZDCAD
|1
|VIX_J4
|1
|VIX_V4
|1
|VIX_X4
|1
|EURJPY
|1
|VIX_J5
|1
|VIX_M5
|1
|XAUAUD
|1
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|XAUUSD
|807
|US30
|1.5K
|GBPUSD
|-173
|DE40
|482
|VIX_M3
|284
|VIX_J3
|1.1K
|BTCUSD
|451
|VIX_H3
|-10
|VIX_N3
|217
|VIX_G3
|37
|VIX_K3
|206
|VIX_Q3
|7
|USDJPY
|36
|VIX_U3
|113
|TSLA.NAS
|396
|XTIUSD
|-182
|GOOG.NAS
|370
|VIX_X3
|333
|VIX_K4
|343
|MSFT.NAS
|118
|GBPJPY
|-31
|USTEC
|14
|BABA.NYSE
|-1
|VIX_V3
|-618
|VIX_K5
|198
|VIX_Z3
|239
|VIX_H4
|211
|GBPCAD
|-41
|VIX_N4
|131
|VIX_U4
|44
|VIX_G5
|320
|AUDUSD
|7
|USDCAD
|-9
|ORCL.NYSE
|25
|VIX_F4
|149
|VIX_G4
|-173
|NZDUSD
|-7
|VIX_M4
|18
|VIX_Q4
|101
|VIX_F5
|177
|VIX_H5
|-223
|LTCUSD
|-1
|WTI_J3
|-103
|BRENT_J3
|110
|NVDA.NAS
|1
|GBPCHF
|-39
|USDCHF
|-21
|NZDCAD
|-2
|VIX_J4
|-415
|VIX_V4
|-152
|VIX_X4
|62
|EURJPY
|19
|VIX_J5
|-2K
|VIX_M5
|7
|XAUAUD
|8
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|XAUUSD
|32K
|US30
|235K
|GBPUSD
|-963
|DE40
|320K
|VIX_M3
|981
|VIX_J3
|1.5K
|BTCUSD
|1M
|VIX_H3
|-506
|VIX_N3
|664
|VIX_G3
|261
|VIX_K3
|795
|VIX_Q3
|59
|USDJPY
|744
|VIX_U3
|402
|TSLA.NAS
|4K
|XTIUSD
|-368
|GOOG.NAS
|1.7K
|VIX_X3
|450
|VIX_K4
|323
|MSFT.NAS
|1.1K
|GBPJPY
|-126
|USTEC
|14K
|BABA.NYSE
|-5
|VIX_V3
|-757
|VIX_K5
|97
|VIX_Z3
|222
|VIX_H4
|202
|GBPCAD
|-219
|VIX_N4
|129
|VIX_U4
|43
|VIX_G5
|317
|AUDUSD
|142
|USDCAD
|-247
|ORCL.NYSE
|251
|VIX_F4
|148
|VIX_G4
|-174
|NZDUSD
|-143
|VIX_M4
|12
|VIX_Q4
|101
|VIX_F5
|176
|VIX_H5
|-224
|LTCUSD
|-187
|WTI_J3
|-103
|BRENT_J3
|109
|NVDA.NAS
|11
|GBPCHF
|-341
|USDCHF
|-193
|NZDCAD
|-65
|VIX_J4
|-414
|VIX_V4
|-151
|VIX_X4
|62
|EURJPY
|557
|VIX_J5
|-978
|VIX_M5
|67
|XAUAUD
|646
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
PlexyTrade-Server01
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 16
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real26
|0.00 × 14
|
VTMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.20 × 99
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.33 × 12
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.33 × 3
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.58 × 36
|
KuberaCapitalMarkets-Server
|0.61 × 766
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.67 × 3
|
XMTrading-MT5 3
|0.71 × 5593
|
StriforLLC-Live
|0.72 × 18
|
Exness-MT5Real12
|0.83 × 147
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|0.87 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.92 × 923
My trading system is meticulously designed on the foundation of statistical probability and mathematics, granting it a solid framework for making informed trading decisions. In contrast to conventional approaches relying on standard tools of technical and fundamental analysis, my system takes a unique path, steering clear of such traditional methodologies.
What sets my system apart is its fully manual approach, ensuring that every trade is executed with utmost precision and personal oversight. This hands-on approach enables me to maintain complete control over each trading decision, allowing for swift adjustments and adaptations when necessary.
To further validate the effectiveness of my trading strategy, it has undergone rigorous testing on the popular MT5 platform. The backtesting process has been executed meticulously, covering an extensive time span from 2016 to the present. The results of this extensive backtest can be found in my profile, providing a transparent and verifiable record of the system's performance.
Since its inception in 2020, my trading strategy has proven to be remarkably successful. It has weathered the tests of real market conditions, consistently generating profitable outcomes. By harnessing the power of statistical probability and mathematics, my trading system has evolved into a robust and reliable method for achieving consistent trading success.
