Valute / INTS
INTS: Intensity Therapeutics Inc
0.25 USD 0.01 (4.17%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio INTS ha avuto una variazione del 4.17% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 0.23 e ad un massimo di 0.25.
Segui le dinamiche di Intensity Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
0.23 0.25
Intervallo Annuale
0.19 4.00
- Chiusura Precedente
- 0.24
- Apertura
- 0.23
- Bid
- 0.25
- Ask
- 0.55
- Minimo
- 0.23
- Massimo
- 0.25
- Volume
- 413
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.17%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.71%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -87.75%
- Variazione Annuale
- -93.30%
21 settembre, domenica