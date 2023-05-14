Guardians
- Experts
- Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
- Versione: 1.3
- Aggiornato: 1 giugno 2023
- Attivazioni: 20
Expert Guardians are automated trading robots developed by proprietary intelligent algorithms that create unique trading strategies. The EA tracks price action, TickSpeed to capture real-time trading signals, and trade selections according to high-probability patterns. Smart position management strategies work together to try to reduce the risk of the strategy. In addition, the EA has a custom setting Max Drawdown in % for you to control the risk.
EA can work with currency pairs and Gold. It is better to use the EA with the major currency pairs with low spreads.
The EA has been optimized and is simple to set up. You just need to set the lot size to suit the risk you accept. I recommend Auto Lot < 1.0 for Gold, Auto Lot < 2.0 for currency pairs.
Settings:
|Max Spread
|= 20 to 50
|Fixed Lot *
|= 0.0 (Auto Lot); Fixed Lot > 0 (your lot size)
|Auto Lot *
|= 1.0 (= 1.0 mean auto lot size = 1 lots per $100,000 balance, or 0.01 lots per $1,000 balance...)
|Trailing
|= 9
|Max Drawdown %
|= 0 to 10 (= 0 mean no use)
|Magic Number
|= your number
|Comment
|Guardians
* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).
* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.
Recommend:
Time frame: M1 or M5. Use VPS with low latency (<10ms).
Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 500
Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line)
Do not use this EA with another EA on the same account. Do not make deposits or withdrawals while the EA has open positions.
Note:
+ If you use EA with Gold and the price has 3 decimal places (like 1900.123), then you need to increase 10 times the value of Max Spread, Take Profit, Trailing parameters. For example, set Take Profit = 6000 (instead of the default value = 600). Because Point calculation is different with 2 decimal places.
+ If you want to deposit or withdraw while having floating trading positions, you need to: Disable Auto Trading, press F3 to open the Global Variables panel and delete the information in that table, make a deposit or withdrawal , then Enable Auto Trading.