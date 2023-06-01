* If you set Fixed Lot > 0, the EA will trade with Lot Size = Fixed Lot (if Fixed Lot is a valid lot size).

* If you set Fixed Lot = 0 and Auto Lot > 0, the EA will calculate the Lot Size according to the value of Auto Lot.

Recommend:

Time frame: M1 or M5. Use VPS with low latency (<10ms). Use EA with ECN or Raw spread accounts, spread < 25 points. Min Balance: $ 500 Stops Level = 0 (check the Stops Level by: Press Ctrl + U, select currency pair, click Properties and Stops Level on the 3rd line) Do not use this EA with another EA on the same account. Do not make deposits or withdrawals while the EA has open positions.