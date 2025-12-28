I am looking for serious developers or providers to purchase professional trading indicators for MetaTrader 5, with full, open, and editable MQL5 source code.

Indicators of interest:

Supply & Demand

Order Block

Breaker Block

Liquidity

Fair Value Gap (FVG)

Automatic / advanced Fibonacci

Market Structure

Mandatory requirements:

100% MetaTrader 5 compatible

Full MQL5 source code included (no locked or compiled-only .ex5 files)

Stable indicators (repainting only if clearly declared)

Customizable parameters

Suitable for advanced strategies and EA integration

Before any agreement, I require screenshots/images of the indicators applied to real MT5 charts, in order to evaluate if they fit my trading needs.

Please contact me privately with:

Indicator descriptions

MT5 chart screenshots

Pricing and license details

Demo or documentation (if available)

Serious offers only.