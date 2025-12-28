MT5 Indicators Purchase Request Looking to purchase advanced indicators for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – full source code required
Specifiche
I am looking for serious developers or providers to purchase professional trading indicators for MetaTrader 5, with full, open, and editable MQL5 source code.
Indicators of interest:
-
Supply & Demand
-
Order Block
-
Breaker Block
-
Liquidity
-
Fair Value Gap (FVG)
-
Automatic / advanced Fibonacci
-
Market Structure
Mandatory requirements:
-
100% MetaTrader 5 compatible
-
Full MQL5 source code included (no locked or compiled-only .ex5 files)
-
Stable indicators (repainting only if clearly declared)
-
Customizable parameters
-
Suitable for advanced strategies and EA integration
Before any agreement, I require screenshots/images of the indicators applied to real MT5 charts, in order to evaluate if they fit my trading needs.
Please contact me privately with:
-
Indicator descriptions
-
MT5 chart screenshots
-
Pricing and license details
-
Demo or documentation (if available)
Serious offers only.