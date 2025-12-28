FreelanceSezioni

MT5 Indicators Purchase Request Looking to purchase advanced indicators for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) – full source code required

MQL5 Indicatori Esperti Forex Trading robot/indicator debugging Strategy optimization Statistics and mathematics

Specifiche

I am looking for serious developers or providers to purchase professional trading indicators for MetaTrader 5, with full, open, and editable MQL5 source code.

Indicators of interest:

  • Supply & Demand

  • Order Block

  • Breaker Block

  • Liquidity

  • Fair Value Gap (FVG)

  • Automatic / advanced Fibonacci

  • Market Structure

Mandatory requirements:

  • 100% MetaTrader 5 compatible

  • Full MQL5 source code included (no locked or compiled-only .ex5 files)

  • Stable indicators (repainting only if clearly declared)

  • Customizable parameters

  • Suitable for advanced strategies and EA integration

Before any agreement, I require screenshots/images of the indicators applied to real MT5 charts, in order to evaluate if they fit my trading needs.

Please contact me privately with:

  • Indicator descriptions

  • MT5 chart screenshots

  • Pricing and license details

  • Demo or documentation (if available)

Serious offers only.


