I have EA MT4 created many years ago. I have the source code for this one. I'd like to implement two filters, one for news and the other for entry signals generated by an indicator I use FutureVolume (currently the position opens as soon as there is an entry signal). I'll send you an image for details, but basically I'd like you to open a position if the bar following the buy entry signal closes higher; if it closes lower, do not open a position.
If the bar following the sell entry signal closes lower, open a position; if it closes higher, do not open a position. Furthermore I would like can remove the highlighted filters highlighted in the attachment.
1) news filter + 2) position opening delay using the FutureVolume indicator). 3)I would like can remove the highlighted filters highlighted in the attachment. I attach an image with examples of position openings.
