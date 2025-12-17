SignauxSections
Seksin Wisetsaksri

Livyatan

Seksin Wisetsaksri
0 avis
1 semaine
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 40 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2025 -4%
Exness-MT5Real26
1:500
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
4
Bénéfice trades:
1 (25.00%)
Perte trades:
3 (75.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
9.43 USD
Pire transaction:
-31.95 USD
Bénéfice brut:
9.43 USD (2 356 pips)
Perte brute:
-54.42 USD (12 245 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
1 (9.43 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
9.43 USD (1)
Ratio de Sharpe:
-0.73
Activité de trading:
43.24%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
13.46%
Dernier trade:
33 il y a des minutes
Trades par semaine:
5
Temps de détention moyen:
21 minutes
Facteur de récupération:
-0.83
Longs trades:
1 (25.00%)
Courts trades:
3 (75.00%)
Facteur de profit:
0.17
Rendement attendu:
-11.25 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
9.43 USD
Perte moyenne:
-18.14 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
3 (-54.42 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-54.42 USD (3)
Algo trading:
0%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
44.99 USD
Maximal:
54.42 USD (5.37%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
5.37% (54.42 USD)
Par fonds propres:
2.77% (28.10 USD)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
XAUUSD 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
1 2 3 4
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -45
20 40 60
20 40 60
20 40 60
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -9.9K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +9.43 USD
Pire transaction: -32 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 1
Pertes consécutives maximales: 3
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +9.43 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -54.42 USD

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Exness-MT5Real26" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.83 × 6
Exness-MT5Real26
18.59 × 22
Exness-MT5Real29
23.20 × 40
📌 Signal Overview

  • Manual trading based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and market structure

  • Focus on high-quality entries, not overtrading

  • Designed for steady growth with controlled risk

  • Trades are executed only when clear setups are confirmed

💼 Account & Risk Requirements

  • Recommended balance: minimum $1,000 per 0.02 lot

  • Accounts with lower balance may experience higher drawdown or mismatched results

  • To copy lot sizes more accurately, it is recommended to have 10–15% more balance than the signal provider

  • Suggested slippage/spread setting: 10–15 points

📊 Trading Strategy

  • Based on liquidity, market structure, and institutional behavior

  • No martingale, no grid, no over-leveraging

  • Each trade is planned with defined risk and logical exit

  • Risk is adjusted according to market volatility and session conditions

🛡 Risk Management

  • Strict risk control on every position

  • Focus on capital preservation first, profit second

  • Drawdowns are expected but kept within reasonable limits

  • Strategy avoids emotional trading and revenge entries

📈 Performance Expectations

  • Targeting consistent monthly growth, not unrealistic gains

  • Performance depends on market conditions and follower settings

  • This signal is designed for long-term investors, not short-term gambling

💰 Profit & Capital Management

  • Regular profit withdrawal is recommended (weekly or monthly)

  • Avoid compounding aggressively to reduce psychological and account risk

  • Maintain sufficient free margin at all times

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Forex trading involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Subscribers are fully responsible for their own trading decisions and potential losses.

⭐ Who This Signal Is For

  • Investors seeking disciplined manual trading

  • Traders who value risk control and consistency

  • Followers who prefer quality trades over quantity


Aucun avis
2025.12.17 17:51
Share of trading days is too low
2025.12.17 17:51
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.12.17 16:51
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 16:51
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 16:51
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.12.17 16:51
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
