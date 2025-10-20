- Croissance
- Solde
- Fonds propres
- Prélèvement
Trades:
8
Bénéfice trades:
8 (100.00%)
Perte trades:
0 (0.00%)
Meilleure transaction:
2.24 USD
Pire transaction:
0.00 USD
Bénéfice brut:
8.47 USD (913 pips)
Perte brute:
-0.46 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales:
8 (8.47 USD)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
8.47 USD (8)
Ratio de Sharpe:
1.68
Activité de trading:
84.79%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
3.84%
Dernier trade:
5 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
10
Temps de détention moyen:
22 heures
Facteur de récupération:
50.06
Longs trades:
0 (0.00%)
Courts trades:
8 (100.00%)
Facteur de profit:
18.41
Rendement attendu:
1.06 USD
Bénéfice moyen:
1.06 USD
Perte moyenne:
0.00 USD
Pertes consécutives maximales:
0 (0.00 USD)
Perte consécutive maximale:
0.00 USD (0)
Croissance mensuelle:
2.72%
Algo trading:
100%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
0.08 USD
Maximal:
0.16 USD (0.05%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
0.03% (0.08 USD)
Par fonds propres:
9.54% (29.38 USD)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|8
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|913
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +2.24 USD
Pire transaction: -0 USD
Gains consécutifs maximales: 8
Pertes consécutives maximales: 0
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +8.47 USD
Perte consécutive maximale: -0.00 USD
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|0.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 5
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.00 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
GOMarketsMU-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Axiory-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.28 × 421
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.29 × 7
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.36 × 103
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.45 × 1679
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.47 × 132
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.50 × 2
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.53 × 459
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.56 × 2067
72 plus...Pour voir les trades en temps réel, veuillez s'identifier ou S'inscrire
Ephra Bot Signal is a demonstration of Ephra Bot, available on the MQL5 Market. Ephra Bot is a next-generation MQL5 Expert Advisor designed specifically for GBP/USD, offering a smarter, more adaptive, and consistent approach to automated trading.
Developed through years of research and algorithmic refinement, it combines precise trade execution with dynamic risk management to deliver steady and reliable performance across varying market conditions.
Aucun avis
