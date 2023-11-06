ScalpingLegends

This speacial discount will the end in 25.12.2023 !  or for 2 next buyers,

Price will increase to 299$ after sale off the end.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107985

This EA is trade GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPCHF, GBPAUD, and most curency pairs, It is an excellent scalping trading system developed and researched with great care, using intelligent algorithms combined with in-depth candlestick indicators. with careful study of market information before choosing waves to trade with the best efficiency. this will be the optimal system and will get even better in the future. Get it today to experience the great product at a discounted price in the first version and enjoy the full value of the product.

How to use

TimeFrame:  M5
Min Deposit Recommended: 100$
Trade on most main pairs

Params use:

MaxSlippage=15

FixedLotSize=0.01

Autolot=1

MaxSpreads=0-20

StopLoss=30-50

TakeProfit=30-35


Note: Only should use ECN or low spread and stoplevel 0-2

If you need support, contact me 24.7


