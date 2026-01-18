- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
106
盈利交易:
84 (79.24%)
亏损交易:
22 (20.75%)
最好交易:
129.90 USD
最差交易:
-127.30 USD
毛利:
1 077.68 USD (9 281 pips)
毛利亏损:
-430.36 USD (4 244 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (99.25 USD)
最大连续盈利:
148.35 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.25
交易活动:
107.39%
最大入金加载:
9.52%
最近交易:
2 几小时前
每周交易:
78
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
5.08
长期交易:
58 (54.72%)
短期交易:
48 (45.28%)
利润因子:
2.50
预期回报:
6.11 USD
平均利润:
12.83 USD
平均损失:
-19.56 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-104.10 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-127.30 USD (1)
每月增长:
31.91%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
1.28 USD
最大值:
127.30 USD (5.44%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
5.44% (127.30 USD)
净值:
7.54% (219.90 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.s
|58
|EURUSD.s
|48
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|
10 20 30 40 50 60
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.s
|492
|EURUSD.s
|155
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.s
|4.1K
|EURUSD.s
|959
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +129.90 USD
最差交易: -127 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +99.25 USD
最大连续亏损: -104.10 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 PUPrime-Live 5 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
STOP GAMBLING. START COPYING VERIFIED ALGORITHMIC EXCELLENCE.
Are you ready to transform your trading account with the power of institutional-grade technology? Welcome to Irma Gold Pro—the premier trading signal designed for the 2026 market, specializing in the high-volatility environments of XAUUSD (Gold) and EURUSD.
This is not a "black box" system. This is IRMA: The Intelligent Retracement Management Algorithm. While retail traders get trapped in market noise, IRMA identifies institutional footprints and executes high-probability trades with mathematical precision.
THE IRMA ADVANTAGE:
- MAXIMUM POWER: Optimized for 1:500 leverage, allowing for aggressive equity growth while maintaining strict risk controls.
- SMART RECOVERY LOGIC: Unlike standard EAs that hit stops during minor fluctuations, IRMA uses an advanced recovery framework to navigate market retracements and exit in profit.
- Pro DIVERSIFICATION: By trading the world's most liquid pair (EURUSD) alongside the ultimate safe haven (Gold), we maintain a balanced and resilient equity curve.
WHY COPY THIS STRATEGY? We don't use dangerous Martingale or toxic HFT flow. Every trade is a calculated strike based on statistical edges. This strategy is engineered for those who want to see their capital scale using professional-grade tools.
THE FUTURE OF YOUR TRADING STARTS NOW. Spaces are limited to ensure execution quality for all followers. Hit COPY now and join the elite group of traders leveraging the IRMA algorithm for consistent market dominance.
Let the logic trade. Let the gold grow.
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
32%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
2
100%
106
79%
107%
2.50
6.11
USD
USD
8%
1:500