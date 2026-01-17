信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Gold Scalping Assasin
Tomas Kuprinskas

Gold Scalping Assasin

Tomas Kuprinskas
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 100 USD per 
增长自 2026 9%
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
36
盈利交易:
35 (97.22%)
亏损交易:
1 (2.78%)
最好交易:
23.56 USD
最差交易:
-11.75 USD
毛利:
209.30 USD (7 086 pips)
毛利亏损:
-15.82 USD (388 pips)
最大连续赢利:
27 (139.44 USD)
最大连续盈利:
139.44 USD (27)
夏普比率:
1.07
交易活动:
12.83%
最大入金加载:
7.08%
最近交易:
14 几分钟前
每周交易:
36
平均持有时间:
8 分钟
采收率:
16.47
长期交易:
30 (83.33%)
短期交易:
6 (16.67%)
利润因子:
13.23
预期回报:
5.37 USD
平均利润:
5.98 USD
平均损失:
-15.82 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-11.75 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-11.75 USD (1)
每月增长:
8.60%
算法交易:
97%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.11 USD
最大值:
11.75 USD (0.51%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.51% (11.86 USD)
净值:
1.89% (43.59 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 194
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 6.7K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +23.56 USD
最差交易: -12 USD
最大连续赢利: 27
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +139.44 USD
最大连续亏损: -11.75 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
FBS-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 10
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.55 × 11
Exness-MT5Real7
2.82 × 11
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
2.83 × 110
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
7.00 × 1
TickmillUK-Live
7.31 × 83
FusionMarkets-Live
8.67 × 119
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
8.86 × 133
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
12.16 × 25
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
12.22 × 300
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
12.84 × 129
Coinexx-Live
14.68 × 22
VantageInternational-Live 13
15.05 × 20
Exness-MT5Real10
16.40 × 5
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
16.45 × 71
FxPro-MT5
16.52 × 50
Exness-MT5Real2
16.69 × 13
HFMarketsSA-Live2
18.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
18.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
24.03 × 157
Earnex-Trade
24.07 × 293
2 更多...
Gold Scalping Assassin is a high-frequency XAUUSD scalping system using a controlled grid strategy (NO martingale).

The system executes precise entries during high-liquidity sessions, managing positions with lot sizing per balance and intelligent grid logic.

🔧 Trading Parameters

✔ Instrument: XAUUSD only
✔ Strategy: High-frequency scalping
✔ Grid system: YES (fixed lot, no martingale)
✔ Account type: ECN / Raw Spread required
✔ Minimum deposit: $750
✔ Risk model: 0.01 lot per $750 balance
✔ Recommended leverage: 1:500
✔ No martingale
✔ No lot multiplication

Designed for traders who want active gold trading with controlled risk.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk.
Grid strategies can experience drawdown during strong trends.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.


没有评论
2026.01.19 16:25
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.19 16:25
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.19 08:40
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of trading days is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2026.01.19 00:34
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.17 09:08
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.01.17 09:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2026.01.17 09:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.17 09:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
