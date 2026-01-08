信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / NIVER INVESTIMENTOS
Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento

NIVER INVESTIMENTOS

Fernando De Godoi Do Nascimento
0条评论
可靠性
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 36%
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1:50
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
41
盈利交易:
36 (87.80%)
亏损交易:
5 (12.20%)
最好交易:
4.26 USD
最差交易:
-0.59 USD
毛利:
38.03 USD (3 789 pips)
毛利亏损:
-1.80 USD (177 pips)
最大连续赢利:
9 (7.89 USD)
最大连续盈利:
10.61 USD (7)
夏普比率:
1.07
交易活动:
8.51%
最大入金加载:
9.40%
最近交易:
4 几小时前
每周交易:
41
平均持有时间:
5 分钟
采收率:
61.41
长期交易:
13 (31.71%)
短期交易:
28 (68.29%)
利润因子:
21.13
预期回报:
0.88 USD
平均利润:
1.06 USD
平均损失:
-0.36 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-0.59 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-0.59 USD (1)
每月增长:
36.23%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
0.59 USD (0.56%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.56% (0.59 USD)
净值:
0.07% (0.09 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NAS100 41
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NAS100 36
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NAS100 3.6K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +4.26 USD
最差交易: -1 USD
最大连续赢利: 7
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +7.89 USD
最大连续亏损: -0.59 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Pepperstone-MT5-Live01 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.86 × 604
VantageFX-Live
21.50 × 2
OctaFX-Real
22.00 × 1
Project Mafê 15 Years – Technical Analysis Based Signal

This signal presents the execution of a technical analysis–based trading strategy, developed to operate on MetaTrader 5.

The signal started on January 5, 2026, with an initial capital of USD 100, and will be monitored until January 29, 2027, a period defined in advance as part of the project planning.

The project name refers to a personal objective of the developer, which is to use the performance achieved over this period as part of the financial planning for his daughter Mafê’s 15th birthday celebration, scheduled for that date.

⚠️ Risk warning: Trading in financial markets involves significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. It is possible to lose part or all of the invested capital.

Methodology

The strategy is based exclusively on technical analysis, without the use of high-risk trading systems.

Indicators used:

  • MMA 9

  • MMA 17

  • MMA 72

The moving averages are used to:

  • Identify market structure

  • Assess the prevailing price direction

  • Support the identification of relevant technical zones

Trading logic:

  • Trades are executed based on the analysis of highs and lows formed during previous sessions:

    • Asian Session

    • European Session

    • New York Session

These areas are treated as technical support and resistance zones, which may or may not be respected by the market.

Risk Management

  • No martingale

  • No grid

  • No loss recovery techniques

The strategy prioritizes risk control and capital preservation, accepting drawdowns as a natural part of the trading process.

Subscriber Information

This signal:

  • Does not constitute investment advice

  • Reflects only the trades executed on the provider’s account

  • May produce different results depending on:

    • Broker

    • Latency

    • Slippage

    • Subscriber risk settings

Each subscriber is fully responsible for:

  • Evaluating whether the signal fits their risk profile

  • Adjusting lot size according to their capital

  • Understanding and accepting the risks involved

Final Considerations

Before subscribing, it is recommended to review:

  • The full trading history

  • Drawdown levels

  • Trade frequency

  • Observed risk-to-reward characteristics

This signal should be followed with proper risk awareness and understanding of financial market risks.


没有评论
2026.01.08 16:23
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2026.01.08 15:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 15:23
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
