John Robert Macapagal

GoldKiller

John Robert Macapagal
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2026 -94%
MacroMarketsSolutions-Live
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
49
盈利交易:
33 (67.34%)
亏损交易:
16 (32.65%)
最好交易:
11 540.00 USD
最差交易:
-9 720.00 USD
毛利:
34 344.50 USD (6 330 pips)
毛利亏损:
-48 444.86 USD (8 724 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (19 428.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
19 428.00 USD (14)
夏普比率:
-0.11
交易活动:
96.35%
最大入金加载:
87.00%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
49
平均持有时间:
13 分钟
采收率:
-0.39
长期交易:
19 (38.78%)
短期交易:
30 (61.22%)
利润因子:
0.71
预期回报:
-287.76 USD
平均利润:
1 040.74 USD
平均损失:
-3 027.80 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-25 170.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-25 170.00 USD (3)
每月增长:
-94.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
14 108.86 USD
最大值:
36 279.86 USD (97.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
97.60% (36 279.86 USD)
净值:
32.43% (4 890.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD. 49
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD. -14K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD. -2.4K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +11 540.00 USD
最差交易: -9 720 USD
最大连续赢利: 14
最大连续失误: 3
最大连续盈利: +19 428.00 USD
最大连续亏损: -25 170.00 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MacroMarketsSolutions-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

无数据


🔹 What We Offer:

  • Expert buy/sell signals with entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels

  • Real-time market analysis for gold trends

  • Risk management tips to protect your capital

  • Alerts for major market events affecting gold prices

🔹 Why Join Us:

  • Signals are clear, concise, and actionable

  • Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders

  • Grow your trading knowledge while maximizing profits

  • Community of like-minded traders sharing insights

📈 Trade smarter. Trade gold. Join now and never miss a profitable opportunity!


2026.01.09 13:37
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.01.09 13:37
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2026.01.09 13:37
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2026.01.08 08:08
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2026.01.08 08:08
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
