- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
49
盈利交易:
33 (67.34%)
亏损交易:
16 (32.65%)
最好交易:
11 540.00 USD
最差交易:
-9 720.00 USD
毛利:
34 344.50 USD (6 330 pips)
毛利亏损:
-48 444.86 USD (8 724 pips)
最大连续赢利:
14 (19 428.00 USD)
最大连续盈利:
19 428.00 USD (14)
夏普比率:
-0.11
交易活动:
96.35%
最大入金加载:
87.00%
最近交易:
10 几小时前
每周交易:
49
平均持有时间:
13 分钟
采收率:
-0.39
长期交易:
19 (38.78%)
短期交易:
30 (61.22%)
利润因子:
0.71
预期回报:
-287.76 USD
平均利润:
1 040.74 USD
平均损失:
-3 027.80 USD
最大连续失误:
3 (-25 170.00 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-25 170.00 USD (3)
每月增长:
-94.00%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
14 108.86 USD
最大值:
36 279.86 USD (97.60%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
97.60% (36 279.86 USD)
净值:
32.43% (4 890.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD.
|49
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|
10 20 30 40 50
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD.
|-14K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD.
|-2.4K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 MacroMarketsSolutions-Live 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
无数据
🔹 What We Offer:
-
Expert buy/sell signals with entry, stop-loss, and take-profit levels
-
Real-time market analysis for gold trends
-
Risk management tips to protect your capital
-
Alerts for major market events affecting gold prices
🔹 Why Join Us:
-
Signals are clear, concise, and actionable
-
Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders
-
Grow your trading knowledge while maximizing profits
-
Community of like-minded traders sharing insights
📈 Trade smarter. Trade gold. Join now and never miss a profitable opportunity!
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
周
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
每月30 USD
-94%
0
0
USD
USD
900
USD
USD
1
0%
49
67%
96%
0.70
-287.76
USD
USD
98%
1:500