信号部分
Rwm Lmpl

High Roller MT5

Rwm Lmpl
0条评论
可靠性
2
0 / 0 USD
0%
FBS-Real
1:500
查看详细统计，请 登录 或者 注册
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
7
盈利交易:
5 (71.42%)
亏损交易:
2 (28.57%)
最好交易:
96.04 USD
最差交易:
-7.55 USD
毛利:
259.85 USD (932 pips)
毛利亏损:
-9.50 USD (63 pips)
最大连续赢利:
3 (149.53 USD)
最大连续盈利:
149.53 USD (3)
夏普比率:
0.91
交易活动:
100.00%
最大入金加载:
28.30%
最近交易:
23 几小时前
每周交易:
12
平均持有时间:
2 天
采收率:
33.16
长期交易:
5 (71.43%)
短期交易:
2 (28.57%)
利润因子:
27.35
预期回报:
35.76 USD
平均利润:
51.97 USD
平均损失:
-4.75 USD
最大连续失误:
1 (-7.55 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-7.55 USD (1)
每月增长:
25.04%
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
7.55 USD (0.69%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.00% (0.00 USD)
净值:
50.21% (2 858.40 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
NZDCAD 5
AUDCAD 2
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
1 2 3 4 5
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
NZDCAD 197
AUDCAD 53
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
NZDCAD 501
AUDCAD 368
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +96.04 USD
最差交易: -8 USD
最大连续赢利: 3
最大连续失误: 1
最大连续盈利: +149.53 USD
最大连续亏损: -7.55 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 FBS-Real 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 12
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 5
FPMarketsLLC-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real5
0.00 × 11
Alpari-MT5
0.00 × 9
GOMarketsMU-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 2
StriforLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Axiory-Live
0.00 × 2
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 4
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 3
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.06 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.09 × 122
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.10 × 167
AKFXFinancial-MT5Live-2
0.33 × 3
AmanaCapital-Live
0.35 × 26
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.38 × 131
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.43 × 14
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.50 × 14
CudraniaCapital-Real
0.50 × 2
FBS-Real
0.55 × 190
NoahGlobal-Server
0.68 × 22
GoMarkets-Live
0.76 × 474
44 更多...
High Roller for MT5

High-Risk, High-Reward Algorithmic Trading Signal | AUDCAD & NZDCAD

Overview

High Roller is an aggressive algorithmic trading signal designed for experienced traders who are willing to accept elevated risk in pursuit of higher returns.
It is based on a similar core mechanism to North Star, but operates with significantly increased exposure and faster equity growth potential.

This signal is not suitable for conservative accounts or risk-averse investors.

Trading Approach

Advanced multi-layer position management with aggressive scaling
Adaptive entries responding to volatility and momentum shifts
Dynamic exposure adjustment to maximize profit potential
Algorithmic exit logic optimized for strong market moves

The strategy is designed to capitalize on sustained trends and volatility expansions, accepting larger drawdowns as part of its profit profile.

Risk Profile

High Roller intentionally operates with increased risk compared to standard signals.
Drawdowns can be sharp and rapid during unfavorable market conditions.

Regular profit withdrawals are strongly recommended to reduce account exposure and lock in gains over time.

Performance Characteristics

High trade intensity during active market phases
Multiple simultaneous positions per pair
Higher volatility in equity curve
Designed for traders seeking aggressive growth rather than capital preservation

Account Requirements

Minimum Balance: $1,500 USD
Recommended Balance: $3,000+ USD
Leverage: 1:500 recommended (lower leverage is supported but will result in smaller position sizes)

Recommended Broker

For best execution quality and signal copying accuracy, it is recommended to use the same broker as the signal account.

FBS offers ECN execution, competitive spreads, and free VPS.

Open FBS Account

Note: This is an affiliate link. Opening an account through it does not affect signal performance or trading conditions.


