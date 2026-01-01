- 成长
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-Live17 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
After more than 10 years in the markets, I believe consistency beats aggression.
SteadyPipsFX follows a safe trading approach with stop-loss and controlled risk.
Designed for traders seeking steady growth of 10–15% per month on average, not reckless gains. Do note that some months can result in negative gain if we hit stop-loss, but usually it will recover in short time.
