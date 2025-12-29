信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 4 / EA Marche Noir Sigma
Allane Dimitri Inamo

EA Marche Noir Sigma

Allane Dimitri Inamo
0条评论
1
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 16%
VantageInternational-Live 16
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
42
盈利交易:
37 (88.09%)
亏损交易:
5 (11.90%)
最好交易:
3.65 USD
最差交易:
-2.03 USD
毛利:
33.72 USD (3 353 pips)
毛利亏损:
-2.45 USD (243 pips)
最大连续赢利:
11 (6.85 USD)
最大连续盈利:
14.40 USD (10)
夏普比率:
0.89
交易活动:
3.36%
最大入金加载:
14.18%
最近交易:
14 几分钟前
每周交易:
44
平均持有时间:
60 秒
采收率:
15.18
长期交易:
3 (7.14%)
短期交易:
39 (92.86%)
利润因子:
13.76
预期回报:
0.74 USD
平均利润:
0.91 USD
平均损失:
-0.49 USD
最大连续失误:
2 (-2.06 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-2.06 USD (2)
算法交易:
100%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
0.00 USD
最大值:
2.06 USD (0.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
0.89% (2.06 USD)
净值:
19.70% (45.61 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 42
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 31
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 3.1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +3.65 USD
最差交易: -2 USD
最大连续赢利: 10
最大连续失误: 2
最大连续盈利: +6.85 USD
最大连续亏损: -2.06 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 VantageInternational-Live 16 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

VantageInternational-Live 16
2.50 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 2
2.63 × 100
RoboForex-Pro
12.25 × 28
SIGMA is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to exploit inefficiencies in the financial markets, regardless of market direction (buy or sell).


Specialized in high-speed scalping, SIGMA is among the fastest and most accurate trading systems in its category. Its advanced algorithm analyzes market microstructure in real time to identify high-probability opportunities, supported by optimized execution.


To ensure maximum capital protection, the system automatically defines dynamic Stop Loss levels adapted to current market conditions.

Additionally, SIGMA incorporates a martingale mechanism strictly limited to three levels, activated only in exceptional adverse scenarios. In practice, this mechanism is rarely used due to the high precision of the strategy.


SIGMA is the result of extensive development combining performance, advanced technology, and strict risk management.

Budget minimum: 200 $


没有评论
2025.12.29 18:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.12.29 18:29
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
信号
价格
成长
订阅者
资金
结余
EA交易
交易
赢%
活动
PF
预期回报
提取
杠杆
EA Marche Noir Sigma
每月30 USD
16%
0
0
USD
231
USD
1
100%
42
88%
3%
13.76
0.74
USD
20%
1:500
复制

