- 成长
- 结余
- 净值
- 提取
交易:
80
盈利交易:
27 (33.75%)
亏损交易:
53 (66.25%)
最好交易:
4.91 USD
最差交易:
-3.33 USD
毛利:
40.81 USD (4 807 pips)
毛利亏损:
-76.57 USD (9 332 pips)
最大连续赢利:
4 (5.98 USD)
最大连续盈利:
5.98 USD (4)
夏普比率:
-0.25
交易活动:
42.19%
最大入金加载:
32.98%
最近交易:
3 几天前
每周交易:
21
平均持有时间:
3 小时
采收率:
-0.94
长期交易:
49 (61.25%)
短期交易:
31 (38.75%)
利润因子:
0.53
预期回报:
-0.45 USD
平均利润:
1.51 USD
平均损失:
-1.44 USD
最大连续失误:
11 (-12.42 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-14.49 USD (7)
每月增长:
-14.30%
算法交易:
0%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
36.85 USD
最大值:
38.11 USD (15.17%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
15.17% (38.11 USD)
净值:
1.97% (4.60 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|EURJPY
|23
|EURAUD
|19
|EURNZD
|9
|GBPJPY
|9
|GBPNZD
|8
|GBPAUD
|7
|AUDJPY
|5
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|EURJPY
|-4
|EURAUD
|-12
|EURNZD
|-9
|GBPJPY
|2
|GBPNZD
|-8
|GBPAUD
|-6
|AUDJPY
|2
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|
10 20 30 40
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|EURJPY
|-337
|EURAUD
|-887
|EURNZD
|-1.5K
|GBPJPY
|472
|GBPNZD
|-1.3K
|GBPAUD
|-906
|AUDJPY
|71
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
- 入金加载
- 提取
最好交易: +4.91 USD
最差交易: -3 USD
最大连续赢利: 4
最大连续失误: 7
最大连续盈利: +5.98 USD
最大连续亏损: -12.42 USD
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 Tickmill-Live04 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 6
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.00 × 3
|
AxioryAsia-02Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 7
|
ICMarkets-Live03
|0.11 × 44
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.15 × 40
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|0.17 × 42
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.22 × 9
|
Exness-Real3
|0.27 × 11
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.28 × 178
|
Pepperstone-Edge09
|0.50 × 68
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.59 × 584
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.68 × 111
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.73 × 362
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.77 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|0.84 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.89 × 916
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.96 × 23
|
CDGGlobal-Live
|1.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|1.05 × 60
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.09 × 77
As a professional trader, I firmly uphold the principle that quality always outweighs quantity. For that reason, I manage only one signal account — ensuring that my full focus, analytical concentration, and execution energy are devoted exclusively to delivering consistent, expectation-aligned performance.
Pairs Monitored
EurJpy, EurAud, EurNzd, GbpJpy, GbpAud, GbpNzd — these pairs are selected specifically for their high volatility characteristics, which create more dynamic, efficient, and recurring profit opportunities.
Entry Rules
One entry per pair, with a maximum of two active entries at any time, and the pairs must always be different. This structure allows me to capitalize when a stronger signal appears on another pair after the initial entry. Discipline remains non-negotiable: no more than two simultaneous positions and absolutely no duplicated entries on the same pair.
Consistent Lot Size
A fixed lot size of 0.01 per $250 of capital is applied to maintain solid risk control while avoiding excessive exposure.
Maximum Stop Loss
The stop loss is set at a maximum of 500 points as a disciplined and measurable safeguard. However, once the position reaches sufficient floating profit, the SL may be adjusted — including being locked into SL Plus— to shift the trade into a secured zone.
Dynamic Profit Target
Profit targets are flexible and adapt to real-time market conditions, consistently seeking returns that significantly outweigh the risk taken.
Drawdown
A maximum drawdown of 20% is strictly maintained as a healthy and quantifiable risk-control threshold.
I use a RAW account with a commission model and extremely tight spreads because the strategy I apply is short‑term and intraday, demanding high execution precision. As a signal provider, I recommend that investors use the same broker and account type as I do to minimize the risk of execution discrepancies. Going forward, should I earn the trust of parties wishing to follow my management strategy, I have also prepared a VPN solution to ensure uniformity of results.
