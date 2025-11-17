信号部分
信号 / MetaTrader 5 / Stallion
Mark Anthony Jimenez

Stallion

Mark Anthony Jimenez
0条评论
10
0 / 0 USD
每月复制 30 USD per 
增长自 2025 -60%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • 成长
  • 结余
  • 净值
  • 提取
交易:
747
盈利交易:
365 (48.86%)
亏损交易:
382 (51.14%)
最好交易:
1 043.50 USD
最差交易:
-662.50 USD
毛利:
23 278.09 USD (804 962 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 187.85 USD (442 373 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (1 598.23 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 598.23 USD (25)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
78.75%
最大入金加载:
152.14%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
116
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
1.37
长期交易:
681 (91.16%)
短期交易:
66 (8.84%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
5.48 USD
平均利润:
63.78 USD
平均损失:
-50.23 USD
最大连续失误:
19 (-458.48 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 255.74 USD (14)
每月增长:
-70.63%
算法交易:
72%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
626.75 USD
最大值:
2 983.34 USD (88.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
99.36% (2 982.76 USD)
净值:
59.18% (679.00 USD)

分配

交易品种 交易 Sell Buy
XAUUSD 668
GBPCAD 55
XAGUSD 22
GBPAUD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
交易品种 毛利, USD 损失, USD 利润, USD
XAUUSD 2.5K
GBPCAD 149
XAGUSD 1.5K
GBPAUD 43
USDCHF -58
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
交易品种 毛利, pips 损失, pips 利润, pips
XAUUSD 285K
GBPCAD 1.9K
XAGUSD 76K
GBPAUD 75
USDCHF -40
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • 入金加载
  • 提取
最好交易: +1 043.50 USD
最差交易: -663 USD
最大连续赢利: 25
最大连续失误: 14
最大连续盈利: +1 598.23 USD
最大连续亏损: -458.48 USD

基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。

ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 13
0.00 × 1
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.37 × 19
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.50 × 2
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.07 × 3620
Exness-MT5Real8
1.29 × 472
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.33 × 246
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.84 × 227
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 1
StriforLtd-Live
2.00 × 1
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
100 更多...
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.

It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success. 

I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.

A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.

Leverage of 1:500 

1. BE REALISTIC.

2. BE LOGICAL.

3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.

  • Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk. 
  • This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
  • Your profits will also depend from your capital.
  • Trade only what you can afford to lose.

MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!


    没有评论
    2026.01.12 18:05
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.12 17:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.12 16:03
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 19:41
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 18:41
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.09 17:39
    Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2026.01.08 12:21
    High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 10:11
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 09:11
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 08:08
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 07:08
    Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2026.01.08 06:08
    High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
    2025.12.26 04:02
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.26 03:02
    Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
    2025.12.15 12:00
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.15 10:57
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.12 13:32
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.56% of days out of 39 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
    2025.12.09 17:10
    Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
    2025.12.09 10:53
    Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
    2025.12.09 10:53
    80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.78% of days out of 36 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
