交易:
747
盈利交易:
365 (48.86%)
亏损交易:
382 (51.14%)
最好交易:
1 043.50 USD
最差交易:
-662.50 USD
毛利:
23 278.09 USD (804 962 pips)
毛利亏损:
-19 187.85 USD (442 373 pips)
最大连续赢利:
25 (1 598.23 USD)
最大连续盈利:
1 598.23 USD (25)
夏普比率:
0.07
交易活动:
78.75%
最大入金加载:
152.14%
最近交易:
3 几小时前
每周交易:
116
平均持有时间:
8 小时
采收率:
1.37
长期交易:
681 (91.16%)
短期交易:
66 (8.84%)
利润因子:
1.21
预期回报:
5.48 USD
平均利润:
63.78 USD
平均损失:
-50.23 USD
最大连续失误:
19 (-458.48 USD)
最大连续亏损:
-1 255.74 USD (14)
每月增长:
-70.63%
算法交易:
72%
结余跌幅:
绝对:
626.75 USD
最大值:
2 983.34 USD (88.89%)
相对跌幅:
结余:
99.36% (2 982.76 USD)
净值:
59.18% (679.00 USD)
分配
|交易品种
|交易
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|668
|GBPCAD
|55
|XAGUSD
|22
|GBPAUD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|交易品种
|毛利, USD
|损失, USD
|利润, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.5K
|GBPCAD
|149
|XAGUSD
|1.5K
|GBPAUD
|43
|USDCHF
|-58
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
|交易品种
|毛利, pips
|损失, pips
|利润, pips
|XAUUSD
|285K
|GBPCAD
|1.9K
|XAGUSD
|76K
|GBPAUD
|75
|USDCHF
|-40
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
基于有关不同交易商真实账户的执行统计的平均滑移点按点数指定。它取决于 ICMarketsSC-MT5-2 提供商以及订阅者之间不同的报价，以及订单执行的延迟。值越低意味着复制的质量越高。
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Neomarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|0.00 × 1
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.37 × 19
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.50 × 2
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.07 × 3620
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.29 × 472
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.33 × 246
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.84 × 227
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 1
|
StriforLtd-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
TRADING IS OBJECTIVE, THEY ARE JUST NUMBERS, IT IS ONLY UP & DOWN, PROFIT & LOSSES.
It started from a dream, to ambition, and now a reality. Copy my trades and my success is your success.
I recommend to use a broker with a very tight Spreads like IC Markets. You can check them out and see for yourself for their very low spreads and some starts from 0.
A minimum of USD$600 trading balance so that it can cover for drawdowns.
Leverage of 1:500
1. BE REALISTIC.
2. BE LOGICAL.
3. DON'T BE EMOTIONAL.
- Trading has a risk, business has a risk, work has a risk, and the moment you were born is already a risk.
- This is not a guaranteed way to be rich, because nothing is guaranteed in life.
- Your profits will also depend from your capital.
- Trade only what you can afford to lose.
MAY THE POINTS BE IN OUR FAVOR!
