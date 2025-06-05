货币 / OCTO
OCTO: Eightco Holdings Inc
24.11 USD 16.06 (39.98%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OCTO汇率已更改-39.98%。当日，交易品种以低点23.96和高点38.94进行交易。
关注Eightco Holdings Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
OCTO新闻
- Dogecoin Pumped 20% And Bonk Hit 13%, But This Sam Altman-Linked Coin Crushed Them Both Last Week: Here's Why
- S&P 500’s rejection of the company formerly called MicroStrategy may stop the crypto-acquisition frenzy: JPMorgan
- What's Going On With Eightco Holdings Stock Thursday? - Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:OCTO)
- Eightco Holdings & WorldCoin: The DAT Wave Mania's Top Signal (NASDAQ:OCTO)
- Eightco Holdings closes $270 million private placement for Worldcoin strategy
- Eightco: Another Entrant To Crypto Treasury (NASDAQ:OCTO)
- This Stock Soared 3000% After Adopting World Token As Treasury Reserve Asset, Naming Dan Ives As Chairman - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR)
- ‘Frenzied as ever’ — the Dan Ives-led Worldcoin treasury purchase is only latest example of market madness
- Sam Altman-Founded Project's World Token Soars 47%: Here's Why Its Moving
- Eightco Chair Dan Ives Calls Sam Altman's World Project The 'Intersection Of AI And Crypto,' Compares It To Nvidia, Palantir - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR)
- OCTO, NBIS, QS, PL, GSAT: 5 Trending Stocks Today - Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT)
- Cathie Wood Pivots: Sells Robinhood High, Doubles Down On Bitmine Immersion Amid Eightco Buzz
- Why Is Eightco Stock (OCTO) Up 1,400% Today? - TipRanks.com
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.25%
- Bitcoin Represents 'A Digital Transformation Of Capital Markets', Says Michael Saylor As Strategy Adds $217M In BTC - Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Why Is Eightco Holdings Stock Skyrocketing Monday? - BitMine Immersion Techs (AMEX:BMNR), Eightco Holdings (NASDAQ:OCTO)
- Eightco stock soars after $250M private placement for Worldcoin strategy
- Eightco Holdings raises $270 million to adopt Worldcoin treasury strategy
- Why Robinhood Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - CDT Equity (NASDAQ:CDT), Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV)
- Eightco Holdings ends at-the-market sales agreement with Univest Securities
- Why Celcuity Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH), ATAI Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATAI)
- U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.47%
- Why Deckers Outdoor Shares Are Trading Higher By 12%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI), AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)
- eightco holdings inc. reduces liabilities through settlement agreements
日范围
23.96 38.94
年范围
0.98 83.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 40.17
- 开盘价
- 37.71
- 卖价
- 24.11
- 买价
- 24.41
- 最低价
- 23.96
- 最高价
- 38.94
- 交易量
- 10.683 K
- 日变化
- -39.98%
- 月变化
- 1529.05%
- 6个月变化
- 2111.93%
- 年变化
- 913.03%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值