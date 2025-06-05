货币 / JAMF
JAMF: Jamf Holding Corp
11.38 USD 0.06 (0.53%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日JAMF汇率已更改0.53%。当日，交易品种以低点11.26和高点11.48进行交易。
关注Jamf Holding Corp动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
JAMF新闻
- Jamf报告合作伙伴驱动的交易注册增长50%
- Jamf reports 50% increase in partner-driven deal registrations
- JMP证券重申Jamf Holding股票评级为"市场表现优于大盘"
- Jamf Holding stock rating reiterated at Market Outperform by JMP
- Jamf聘请花旗探讨出售事宜，Vista Equity考虑退出
- Jamf explores sale with Citigroup as Vista Equity eyes exit - Reuters
- Exclusive-Vista-backed device management software firm Jamf explores a sale, sources say
- Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Citizens JMP lowers Jamf stock price target to $18 on mixed Q2 results
- Jamf Q2 2025 slides: 15% revenue growth driven by security segment expansion
- Jamf earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Jamf (JAMF) Q2 Revenue Jumps 15%
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Should You Add DAVE Stock to Your Portfolio Pre-Q2 Earnings?
- Jamf Holding (JAMF) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Why Jamf Holding (JAMF) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again
- Analysts See Massive Upside in These 3 Russell 2000 Stocks - TipRanks.com
- Needham lowers Jamf stock price target to $20 on strategic shift
- ADTRAN Holdings (ADTN) Moves 9.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Jamf announces workforce reduction as part of strategic growth plan
- Jamf Holding Stock: Cheaply Valued Amid Tempered Growth Expectations (NASDAQ:JAMF)
- Jamf at Bank of America Global Technology Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
日范围
11.26 11.48
年范围
7.35 18.00
- 前一天收盘价
- 11.32
- 开盘价
- 11.31
- 卖价
- 11.38
- 买价
- 11.68
- 最低价
- 11.26
- 最高价
- 11.48
- 交易量
- 2.118 K
- 日变化
- 0.53%
- 月变化
- 25.33%
- 6个月变化
- -6.26%
- 年变化
- -34.26%
