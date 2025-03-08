货币 / HI
HI: Hillenbrand Inc
24.95 USD 0.22 (0.89%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日HI汇率已更改0.89%。当日，交易品种以低点24.69和高点25.08进行交易。
关注Hillenbrand Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
HI新闻
日范围
24.69 25.08
年范围
18.36 35.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.73
- 开盘价
- 24.71
- 卖价
- 24.95
- 买价
- 25.25
- 最低价
- 24.69
- 最高价
- 25.08
- 交易量
- 101
- 日变化
- 0.89%
- 月变化
- 0.65%
- 6个月变化
- 3.92%
- 年变化
- -9.63%
