货币 / CMPO
CMPO: CompoSecure Inc - Class A
19.45 USD 0.04 (0.21%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日CMPO汇率已更改0.21%。当日，交易品种以低点19.23和高点19.49进行交易。
关注CompoSecure Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CMPO新闻
- Is CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?
- CompoSecure to transfer listing from Nasdaq to NYSE, keeps CMPO ticker
- Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for CompoSecure (CMPO) Stock
- Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) is a Great Choice
- Composecure stock hits all-time high of 19.62 USD
- JP Morgan raises Upstart, cuts CompoSecure, Riskified on shifting fintech outlo
- JPMorgan downgrades CompoSecure stock to Underweight on valuation concerns
- Robinhood is now offering its credit card users a ludicrous upgrade option they've been begging to have
- CompoSecure stock hits all-time high at 17.15 USD
- CompoSecure, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- CompoSecure Q2 2025 presentation: revenue up 10%, raises full-year guidance
- CompoSecure, Inc. (CMPO) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Paymentus (PAY) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Resolute Holdings appoints two new independent directors to board
- CompoSecure: Still Heavy Metal, Now Smarter Security (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure CFO Tim Fitzsimmons to retire by early 2026
- Cowen maintains Buy on CompoSecure, reiterates $15 target
- Analyst Warns Tariffs Could Push US Bitcoin Mining Build Costs 20% Higher - Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD), Bitdeer Technologies (NASDAQ:BTDR)
- CompoSecure Beats EBITDA Estimates But Analyst Cuts Price Forecast Amid Resolute Spin-Off And Growth Outlook - CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO)
- CompoSecure: Taking Profits (NASDAQ:CMPO)
日范围
19.23 19.49
年范围
9.25 20.14
- 前一天收盘价
- 19.41
- 开盘价
- 19.39
- 卖价
- 19.45
- 买价
- 19.75
- 最低价
- 19.23
- 最高价
- 19.49
- 交易量
- 437
- 日变化
- 0.21%
- 月变化
- 4.01%
- 6个月变化
- 80.59%
- 年变化
- 38.63%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值