CHN: China Fund Inc (The)
今日CHN汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点17.65和高点17.93进行交易。
关注China Fund Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
CHN新闻
常见问题解答
CHN股票今天的价格是多少？
China Fund Inc (The)股票今天的定价为17.79。它在17.65 - 17.93范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为17.76，交易量达到49。CHN的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
China Fund Inc (The)股票是否支付股息？
China Fund Inc (The)目前的价值为17.79。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注41.41%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CHN走势。
如何购买CHN股票？
您可以以17.79的当前价格购买China Fund Inc (The)股票。订单通常设置在17.79或18.09附近，而49和0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注CHN的实时图表更新。
如何投资CHN股票？
投资China Fund Inc (The)需要考虑年度范围10.60 - 18.88和当前价格17.79。许多人在以17.79或18.09下订单之前，会比较-2.52%和。实时查看CHN价格图表，了解每日变化。
China Fund, Inc.股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，China Fund, Inc.的最高价格是18.88。在10.60 - 18.88内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪China Fund Inc (The)的绩效。
China Fund, Inc.股票的最低价格是多少？
China Fund, Inc.（CHN）的最低价格为10.60。将其与当前的17.79和10.60 - 18.88进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CHN在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
CHN股票是什么时候拆分的？
China Fund Inc (The)历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、17.76和41.41%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.76
- 开盘价
- 17.78
- 卖价
- 17.79
- 买价
- 18.09
- 最低价
- 17.65
- 最高价
- 17.93
- 交易量
- 49
- 日变化
- 0.17%
- 月变化
- -2.52%
- 6个月变化
- 47.63%
- 年变化
- 41.41%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -4.625 M
- 前值
- 3.524 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.310 M
- 前值
- -0.703 M
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.613%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值