报价部分
货币 / CHN
回到股票

CHN: China Fund Inc (The)

17.79 USD 0.03 (0.17%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日CHN汇率已更改0.17%。当日，交易品种以低点17.65和高点17.93进行交易。

关注China Fund Inc (The)动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CHN新闻

常见问题解答

CHN股票今天的价格是多少？

China Fund Inc (The)股票今天的定价为17.79。它在17.65 - 17.93范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为17.76，交易量达到49。CHN的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。

China Fund Inc (The)股票是否支付股息？

China Fund Inc (The)目前的价值为17.79。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注41.41%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪CHN走势。

如何购买CHN股票？

您可以以17.79的当前价格购买China Fund Inc (The)股票。订单通常设置在17.79或18.09附近，而49和0.06%显示市场活动。立即关注CHN的实时图表更新。

如何投资CHN股票？

投资China Fund Inc (The)需要考虑年度范围10.60 - 18.88和当前价格17.79。许多人在以17.79或18.09下订单之前，会比较-2.52%和。实时查看CHN价格图表，了解每日变化。

China Fund, Inc.股票的最高价格是多少？

在过去一年中，China Fund, Inc.的最高价格是18.88。在10.60 - 18.88内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪China Fund Inc (The)的绩效。

China Fund, Inc.股票的最低价格是多少？

China Fund, Inc.（CHN）的最低价格为10.60。将其与当前的17.79和10.60 - 18.88进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看CHN在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。

CHN股票是什么时候拆分的？

China Fund Inc (The)历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、17.76和41.41%中可见。

日范围
17.65 17.93
年范围
10.60 18.88
前一天收盘价
17.76
开盘价
17.78
卖价
17.79
买价
18.09
最低价
17.65
最高价
17.93
交易量
49
日变化
0.17%
月变化
-2.52%
6个月变化
47.63%
年变化
41.41%
22 十月, 星期三
14:30
USD
EIA 原油库存变化
实际值
预测值
-4.625 M
前值
3.524 M
14:30
USD
EIA 库欣原油库存变化
实际值
预测值
-0.310 M
前值
-0.703 M
16:35
USD
美联储监管副主席Barr讲话
实际值
预测值
前值
17:00
USD
20年期国债拍卖
实际值
预测值
前值
4.613%
20:00
USD
美联储监管副主席Barr讲话
实际值
预测值
前值