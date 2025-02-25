BSMP: Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF
今日BSMP汇率已更改-0.04%。当日，交易品种以低点24.52和高点24.53进行交易。
关注Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BSMP新闻
常见问题解答
BSMP股票今天的价格是多少？
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF股票今天的定价为24.52。它在-0.04%范围内交易，昨天的收盘价为24.53，交易量达到5。BSMP的实时价格图表显示了这些更新。
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF股票是否支付股息？
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF目前的价值为24.52。股息政策取决于公司，而投资者也会关注0.29%和USD。实时查看图表以跟踪BSMP走势。
如何购买BSMP股票？
您可以以24.52的当前价格购买Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF股票。订单通常设置在24.52或24.82附近，而5和-0.04%显示市场活动。立即关注BSMP的实时图表更新。
如何投资BSMP股票？
投资Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF需要考虑年度范围24.26 - 24.74和当前价格24.52。许多人在以24.52或24.82下订单之前，会比较0.08%和。实时查看BSMP价格图表，了解每日变化。
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF股票的最高价格是多少？
在过去一年中，Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF的最高价格是24.74。在24.26 - 24.74内，该股波动显著，与相比有助于发现阻力位。使用实时图表跟踪Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF的绩效。
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF股票的最低价格是多少？
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF（BSMP）的最低价格为24.26。将其与当前的24.52和24.26 - 24.74进行比较，可以发现潜在的长期切入点。观看BSMP在图表上的实时走势以获取更多详细信息。
BSMP股票是什么时候拆分的？
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF历史上曾经历过股票拆分。这些变化在公司行动后的、24.53和0.29%中可见。
- 前一天收盘价
- 24.53
- 开盘价
- 24.53
- 卖价
- 24.52
- 买价
- 24.82
- 最低价
- 24.52
- 最高价
- 24.53
- 交易量
- 5
- 日变化
- -0.04%
- 月变化
- 0.08%
- 6个月变化
- 0.16%
- 年变化
- 0.29%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 实际值
- 1.8%
- 预测值
- 1.7%
- 前值
- 2.1%
- 实际值
- -0.3%
- 预测值
- -0.4%
- 前值
- 0.0%
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 45.8
- 前值
- 41.5
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.326 M
- 前值
- 7.181 M
- 实际值
- 94.2
- 预测值
- 100.7
- 前值
- 97.8