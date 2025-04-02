Algorion GoldMaster Prop Retail Modes

Algorion GoldMaster Prop-Retail Modes

Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 on M30 Timeframe

Algorion GoldMaster is a professional automated trading system designed for the XAUUSD (Gold) market on MetaTrader 5, operating on the M30 timeframe. The Expert Advisor offers multiple operational modes to accommodate different account types and trading objectives, from strict capital preservation to more active personal account management.

The system combines trend-following logic with multi-layer risk management to provide a structured framework for automated gold trading.

Why Choose Algorion GoldMaster?

Gold trading requires balancing opportunity with disciplined risk control. GoldMaster addresses this by offering:

Multiple preset configurations for different account types.

A structured risk management framework with several protective layers.

Automatic broker compatibility detection.

Signal preservation during market gaps and rollovers.

Multi-broker validated across three independent ECN brokers.

This gives traders a ready-to-use system without extensive manual configuration.

Four Ready-to-Use Configurations

Configuration 1: Capital Preservation Mode

A conservative configuration designed for accounts requiring strict drawdown control. Entry conditions are highly selective, resulting in lower trade frequency. Validated across multiple brokers with maximum drawdown consistently in the 3% to 8% range across different market regimes.

Configuration 2: Balanced Mode

A middle-ground configuration balancing selectivity with trading activity. Suitable for accounts with moderate drawdown allowances.

Configuration 3: Active Growth Mode

A more active configuration designed for personal broker accounts where the trader controls the risk parameters. Trade frequency is higher. Shows strong performance in trending markets but demonstrates regime dependency, with possibility of significant intra-year drawdown during choppy or ranging market conditions.

Configuration 4: Custom Mode

Full manual parameter control. Load any base configuration, review the applied settings in the Journal, then switch to Custom to adjust individual parameters as needed. Ideal for advanced users who want to conduct personal walk-forward optimization on their own broker's data, apply their own regime filters, or adjust for specific broker cost structures.

How the System Works

Entry Logic

The Expert Advisor identifies potential entries using a combination of technical factors:

Simple Moving Average crossover (5 and 21 periods) for trend direction changes.

Average Directional Index (ADX) for momentum confirmation.

Directional Indicators (DI+ and DI-) for directional bias validation.

H4 EMA 200 filter to align entries with higher timeframe direction.

An entry is only triggered when all technical conditions align.

Exit Logic

Dynamic ATR-based stop loss adapts to current market volatility.

Configurable risk-to-reward targets (default 2 to 1).

Optional break-even and trailing stop features.

Smart Signal Queue

When a valid signal appears during a broker maintenance window or daily rollover, the Expert Advisor queues the signal instead of discarding it. When the market reopens, the system re-validates the signal using a price drift check before execution.

Multi-Layer Risk Management

Layer 1: Daily Loss Monitor

A configurable daily loss threshold with automatic reset at the start of each trading day. Optional automatic closure of all positions when the threshold is reached.

Layer 2: Peak Equity Protection

The system tracks the equity high watermark. If the reduction from peak exceeds the configured threshold, positions are closed and trading is paused for a configurable cooldown period.

Layer 3: Loss Streak Cooldown

After a configurable number of consecutive losing trades, the Expert Advisor pauses trading for a set number of hours to prevent continued exposure during unfavorable conditions.

Layer 4: Higher Timeframe Trend Alignment

The H4 EMA 200 filter blocks buy signals below the trend line and sell signals above it, keeping trades aligned with the broader market direction.

Layer 5: Market Safety Filters

Market open status validation before every trade.

Widespread condition filtering.

Automatic volume limit detection to prevent broker rejection.

Margin safety cap to protect account stability.

Cross-Broker Compatibility

The Expert Advisor automatically detects broker specifications on startup:

Tick size, tick value, contract size, and point value.

Minimum and maximum volume, volume step.

Volume limits and stops level.

Netting or hedging account mode.

Fill type compatibility (FOK, IOC, Return).

No manual broker configuration is required. The system operates on any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD.

Multi-Broker Validation

Algorion GoldMaster has been comprehensively validated across three independent ECN brokers using "Every tick based on real ticks" modeling. Two of the three brokers provided 100% history quality tick data. Fifteen professional backtests were conducted covering multiple market regimes and both preset types.

Capital Preservation Mode Results

Testing period January to July 2026 (in-sample): +7% to +15% return with 3% to 8% maximum drawdown across brokers.

Testing period full year 2025 (out-of-sample): +4% return on validated brokers with 6% to 7% maximum drawdown.

Testing period full year 2024 (out-of-sample): Breakeven to -2% return with 7% maximum drawdown.

Five of six tests profitable. Maximum drawdown remained under 8% across all tested market regimes and brokers. Compatible with prop firm rules allowing 10% or higher overall drawdown.

Active Growth Mode Results

Testing period January to July 2026 (in-sample): +30% to +80% return range across brokers with 20% to 30% maximum drawdown.

Testing period full year 2025 (out-of-sample): +37% to +57% return range across brokers with 47% to 51% maximum drawdown.

Testing period full year 2024 (out-of-sample): -2% to -20% return range across brokers with 17% to 21% maximum drawdown.

Understanding the Return Ranges

The variance observed in Active Growth Mode results, particularly the 30% to 80% range in the January to July 2026 period, is important to understand. It demonstrates that reported returns for any Gold Expert Advisor are a combined property of strategy logic and broker execution conditions (spread, commission, tick data quality, order execution model), not of the strategy alone.

Cross-broker consistency in trade counts, win rates, and drawdown patterns confirms the underlying edge is in the trading logic rather than in a single broker's spread profile. However, individual account performance will vary based on the specific broker environment.

Buyers using different brokers should expect return variance within a range similar to the tested band, not a fixed number matching any single broker result.

Recommended Usage

For prop firm traders and capital preservation focus: use Capital Preservation Mode. Validated across brokers with consistent drawdown control under 8%.

For aggressive personal account traders: use Active Growth Mode only with full awareness of regime dependency. Be prepared for possibility of significant intra-year drawdown during choppy or ranging market conditions.

For advanced users and developers: use Custom Mode to conduct personal parameter optimization on your own broker's data with your own methodology.

Testing recommendation: use the monthly rental option to validate performance on your specific broker before committing to a lifetime license. Broker execution differences meaningfully affect live trading outcomes.

Quick Setup

Step 1. Attach the Expert Advisor to a XAUUSD M30 chart.

Step 2. Select the desired Account Mode.

Step 3. Select the desired Trading Configuration.

Step 4. Choose Trade Direction based on your market analysis.

Step 5. Enable Auto Trading.

Step 6. Monitor the Journal tab for trade activity.

Expected Trading Frequency

Trade frequency depends on both the selected configuration and current market conditions.

Capital Preservation Mode: Highly selective. May go extended periods without trades during unsuitable market conditions.

Balanced Mode: Moderate activity, typically several trades per week under normal conditions.

Active Growth Mode: More frequent trading, typically higher weekly trade counts under normal conditions.

During low-volatility periods or sideways markets, trade frequency naturally decreases. This behavior is intentional to protect capital.

Verifying System Activity

Enable the Debug parameter to activate detailed logging. Signal detection messages appear in the Journal tab even when no trade executes, showing exactly which condition prevented entry. This confirms the Expert Advisor is actively analyzing every M30 bar.

Trade Direction Guidance

Align the direction choice with the higher timeframe trend:

DIR_SELL for confirmed downtrends.

DIR_BUY for confirmed uptrends.

DIR_BOTH when the trend direction is unclear or during ranging conditions.

The H4 EMA 200 filter provides additional protection regardless of the direction selection.

Version 2.0 Development

Version 2.0 is currently in active development based on validation cycle findings and community feedback. Priorities include:

Hard risk caps that hold in every market regime, functioning as the primary safety layer independent of any predictive model. Exposure limits, drawdown limits, and equity protection that do not depend on market regime prediction.

A regime detection component used as a position sizing input rather than as a trading gate. This design addresses the risk that any regime filter selected on historical data introduces its own overfitting surface. A wrong regime classification will affect position size, but will not compromise the hard safety caps.

Improved handling of choppy and ranging market conditions, based on 2024-type market behavior observed during validation.

Improved metrics reporting, including Sharpe calculation on daily equity returns rather than the MetaTrader default per-trade annualization method.

Timeline: 2 to 3 weeks. Existing lifetime license holders will receive Version 2.0 as a free update.

Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Expert Advisor Type: Trend-following with multi-layer risk management

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: M30

Supported Account Types: Hedging and Netting

Language: English

Current Version: 1.11

Requirements

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: M30

Broker: Any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD

Minimum Balance: 1000 USD (5000 USD recommended)

VPS: Recommended for continuous operation

Leverage: 1 to 100 or higher recommended

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the Expert Advisor repaint?

No. All calculations are based on completed candle data.

Which timeframe should be used?

The Expert Advisor is designed for the M30 timeframe on XAUUSD. Other timeframes have not been optimized for this system.

Can it run on any MT5 broker?

Yes. The system auto-detects broker specifications and adapts accordingly. Any MT5 broker offering XAUUSD is compatible. However, broker execution differences (spread, commission, tick data quality) can meaningfully affect returns. Test on your specific broker using the monthly rental option before committing to a lifetime license.

Is a VPS required?

A VPS is recommended for continuous operation, especially for accounts requiring uninterrupted trading during broker off-hours.

Can I customize the trading parameters?

Yes. The Custom Mode provides full manual control over all parameters.

How do I know the Expert Advisor is working?

Enable the Debug parameter. The Journal tab will display signal detection messages showing the analysis process for every M30 bar.

Are the multi-broker validation results available in detail?

Yes. Detailed validation reports, including broker-specific results and equity curves, are available on request through MQL5 direct messaging.

Risk Disclosure

Trading leveraged financial instruments, including Gold (XAUUSD), involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Market conditions vary and no trading system can guarantee profitable outcomes.

Algorion GoldMaster is an automated trading tool. It does not guarantee profits or future performance. Historical behavior and multi-broker backtest validation do not ensure future results. Broker execution differences meaningfully affect live trading outcomes compared to any specific backtest.

Always test on a demo account before deploying to a live account. Only trade with capital that can be afforded to lose. Apply appropriate money management and risk control.

Contact and Support

For technical questions, preset guidance, broker recommendations, or the detailed multi-broker validation report, please contact through MQL5 direct messaging.

Version History

Version 1.11

Multi-broker validation completed across three independent ECN brokers.

Documentation updated with comprehensive validation results and realistic drawdown ranges.

Return values expressed as ranges to reflect broker execution variance.

Version 2.0 development roadmap published.

Version 1.00

Initial public release.

Multiple configuration modes for different account types.

Smart Signal Queue for signal preservation during market gaps.

Multi-layer risk management framework.

Cross-broker automatic detection.

Dynamic ATR-based stop loss and take profit.

Higher timeframe trend alignment filter.


推荐产品
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Reversal and Continuation EA
Jerome Tommy Bodden
专家
Reversal & Continuation EA - Enhanced Multi-Timeframe Consensus System Description An advanced automated trading system that combines multi-timeframe consensus analysis with ADR/AWR/AMR (Average Daily/Weekly/Monthly Range) intelligence. Features an interactive dashboard with real-time signal detection, clickable trading interface, and comprehensive range analytics for optimal trade timing. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Consensus Analysis Supports up to 9 timeframes (MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
专家
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
ProTrade EA
Jim Ariel Camarce Ignao
专家
Key Features   Automated Candle Pattern Recognition 10 Professional Patterns : Detects Bullish/Bearish Engulfing, Hammer/Shooting Star, Morning/Evening Star, Piercing/Dark Cloud, and 6 additional professional candlestick patterns Smart Filtering : Combine multiple patterns with configurable confirmation logic Volume Confirmation : Optional volume filter to validate pattern strength Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Separate execution and bias timeframes for better timing   Trading Dashboard Int
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
专家
HMA Scalper Pro EA — 基于 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 指标的 MetaTrader 5 自动交易顾问 概述 HMA Scalper Pro EA 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 交易机器人（Expert Advisor），根据 Hull Moving Average (HMA) 的方向进行交易。HMA 指标确定当前趋势方向，顾问据此开仓，并辅以 Smart Risk 资金管理、自适应网格交易、追踪止损、保本止损和时间过滤器。 该顾问支持 Netting 和 Hedging 账户，适用于黄金（XAU/USD）、外汇货币对、原油、指数和加密货币的交易。 为什么选择 HMA SCALPER PRO EA - Hull Moving Average 信号 — 基于 HMA 方向入场，该指标对趋势变化的反应快于经典移动平均线 - 多时间框架 HMA 计算 — 方向可在独立于图表时间框架的单独时间框架上计算 - Smart Risk 替代经典马丁格尔 — 每个后续网格订单的手数都比前一个小 - 自适应网格交易 — 固定步长、订单限制、
Pips Breaker
Carl Marvin Fajardo
专家
The Breakout Continues. The System Evolves. Welcome to Pips Breaker EA — an advanced automated trading system developed for traders who value disciplined execution, controlled risk, and professional market monitoring. Pips Breaker was developed through years of testing, refinement, and adaptation to changing market conditions. The latest version introduces an improved hybrid trading engine while preserving the disciplined trading approach behind the original system. Pips Breaker does not open t
Zenith Flow EA
Ngo Manh Quan
专家
ZENITH FLOW EA — Real math. No illusions. A fully automated, rules-based Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) on H1 . No grid. No martingale. No curve-fitting to one lucky year — just a multi-timeframe trend engine with strict, broker-side risk control, validated across 13 years of real-tick history . IMPORTANT: After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive the optimized Set Files and the exclusive Installation Manual. LAUNCH PROMO: EARLY BIRD PRICING To reward early adopte
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
专家
491   / 5000 该算法在极端波动条件下蓬勃发展。 它将在收市前评估状况，当市场波动到对您有利的极端水平时进入头寸并退出。 该算法不部署任何技术指标，只是简单的数学计算。 这在短期内非常波动的非定向市场尤其是外汇市场上非常有效。 您也可以在其他资产类别上进行测试。 进行了 20 年的回测以验证规则。 同样的逻辑已用在20多年的外汇市场。每个开仓最大的止损是0.8%，您可以随时调正，如果风险太高，请用于小数的Size来交易，可以输入0.01的Size。这个逻辑也会在周末把开仓带过，周五闭市前开仓，会在周一平掉。最迟会在Close HR的时钟平掉。不会把仓位带过第二个交易日。您也可以把最迟的平仓时钟给改掉，看看有别的方案。这个逻辑还未优化。
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.88 (16)
专家
Bober Real MT5 是一个全自动的外汇交易智能交易系统（EA）。该机器人创建于 2014 年 ，在此期间完成了大量盈利交易，在我的个人账户上实现了超过 7000% 的收益增长 。经过多次更新， 2019 年版本 是最稳定、最优秀的。机器人可用于任何交易品种，但在 EURGBP、GBPUSD（M5 周期） 上表现最佳。使用错误的参数会导致较差结果。 真实账户的 set 文件仅提供给购买者。 ️ 主要优势 无马丁格尔、无对冲、无加仓，始终使用 SL/TP 。 高速测试与优化。 可选 Dynamic Take-Profit ，自动适应价格通道高低点。 内置 新闻日历过滤器 ，自动避开重大事件。 自动检测 GMT 偏移 。 针对实盘交易长期优化，结果稳定。 设置后可自动运行，无需干预。 参数说明 Core / Trading type_order — 订单执行类型 (默认 ORDER_FILLING_FOK)。 ReverseTrade — 反转交易方向。 ToolEnter — 入场工具 (RSI 或 None)。 RSI304 / NoRSIbars — RSI 周期与
Dark Mars
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
专家
The Dark Mars Expert Advisor is ready for fully automated trading with various symbols. The Dark Mars EA is a scalper that I have tested on the M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes. The EA opens trades on breakouts or pullbacks based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA is ready to trade right away with default settings — no optimization needed for GBPUSD and USDCAD A well-known advantage of scalpers is the high number of trades executed daily. The market is in a flat range 80% of the time, and
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
专家
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
Prop Firm Mastery MT5
KO PARTNERS LTD
专家
The   Prop Firm Mastery EA   is a cutting-edge low risk expert advisor designed for   multi-symbol   trading with   advanced correlation filters   to increase trade accuracy. Unlike traditional EAs that blindly take trades, this EA ensures   only the strongest Buy and Sell setups   by analyzing   correlation strength   between your chosen trading pairs. This state-of-the-art EA combines pending order execution with a suite of powerful filters to optimize your entry and exit points across up to f
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
专家
DYJ BoS EA 使用 DYJ BoS 指标作为识别市场结构趋势变化的基本策略。 一旦上升和下降趋势线突破这些UN或DN线，相应的品种将自动从市场上开仓。 通常，为了提高关闭准确性，建议不设置止损和止盈，结束位置一般在相同方向的下一个突破点位置 关闭 ，或者是在反方向的突破点关闭 当您获得某个品种 足够 交易的经验时，你可以使用SL=7*TP的比率， 对于外汇交易品种，设置TP=500（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于 Volatility 75 Index ，设置TP=500000（5美元/最小交易量）和SL=3500000（35美元/最小贸易量）；每单位点数。 对于Boom 1000 Index，设置TP=30美元/最小交易量 和 SL=30美元/最小交易量； DYJ BoS EA适用于各种图表周期。 参数模版请参考截图红色方块内设置。 参数可以优化，或者用此模版继续优化 其他品种 参数。 参数 InpUseLanguage  =  English -- Use Language InpVolume = 0.01 --   V
Cable Brain MT5
TICK STACK LTD
5 (4)
专家
Buy Any 2 Products, Get 1 Free For a limited time, purchase any two TickStack EAs and choose a third one completely free — including a full lifetime license with unlimited activations. (Gold Neural Core not included in this offer) Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Cable Brain represents the pinnacle of grid trading technology, combini
Valkiria Gold Scalper AI
Jean Carlos Cedeno Gautreaux
专家
VALKIRIA GOLD SCALPER AI — Paquete de publicación MQL5 Market (La configuracion por defecto no es la mas productiva, escribeme y te dare los parametros que te aseguran de 20 a 30 diarios) DESCRIPCIÓN LARGA (página del producto) Valkiria Gold Scalper AI es un asesor experto (EA) de scalping diseñado específicamente para operar en oro (XAUUSD) en marcos temporales cortos. Combina el cruce de dos medias móviles exponenciales (EMA 20 y EMA 50) con un filtro de momentum basado en el RSI(14) para ide
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
专家
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
专家
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
MACD Expert Advisor MT5
Ivan Historillo
专家
The MACD Expert Advisor  uses the Moving Average  Convergence/Divergence indicator to determine the market trend. It uses the MACD signal to place its entries automatically. The EA also uses the moving average indicator for additional confirmation. Various settings enable the EA to be optimized for different market conditions and trend following strategies. This program can also trade on specific trading sessions to capitalize on the increase of trading volume on certain times of the day. It ca
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
专家
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
StarFox
Juan Antonio Alvarenga Galindo
专家
视觉指南：STARFOX 智能保护的 4 个级别 1. 基于波动率 (ATR) 的保护概念简介 在高精度算法交易中，固定距离是通往过时的捷径。市场不是静止的；它的“呼吸”每天都在变化。因此，STARFOX 使用 ATR（平均真实波幅）作为其部署防御盾牌的基本测量单位。ATR 允许系统识别相对于近期波动率的价格扩张。机器人不使用任意的点数，而是以 ATR 的倍数计算其保护，允许策略在波动市场中扩展并在低活动期间收缩，从而优化资本生存。 智能保护：定义为一种动态和多维的风险管理框架，通过算法执行部分平仓和基于波动率的止损调整，将定向交易转化为“零风险”场景。对于学习者来说，这代表了消除止盈中的情绪偏见。 在确定波动率是管理系统的指标后，我们必须分析保护的技术层级。与命名所暗示的相反，系统优先考虑绝对安全而不是利润捕获。 2. 级别 2：拐点（盈亏平衡和摩擦保护） 虽然被称为“级别 2”，但源代码揭示了一个数学优先级：该级别在级别 1 之前激活。这是真正的拐点，由于系统性风险被中和。 技术执行顺序： 1. 操作触发：价格达到 1.0x ATR 利润。 2. 安全部分平仓：系统自动
GW CRT Candle Range Theory
Jose Martinez Hernandez
专家
GW CRT 是一款基于蜡烛区间理论(Candle Range Theory, CRT)的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统(EA),该理论是 ICT / 聪明钱概念(Smart Money Concepts)方法中的一种流动性形态:区间的假突破、区间的收复(reclaim),以及在回撤(retrace)时入场,与最初的突破方向相反操作。 这不是高频或剥头皮系统。每个品种每天最多交易一次,且只有在完整形态确认后才会交易——优先保证信号质量而非交易频率。 我开发这款 EA 的原因是,CRT 形态在 ICT / 聪明钱概念圈子里非常流行,但很少有可验证的回测支持——人们声称"这就是交易方式",而这种说法的依据是授课者表面上的成功和生活方式,而不是数据。通过 GW CRT Candle Range Theory 这款 EA,我希望为社区提供一种直接自动化交易该形态的方式,无需经历整个设计和编程过程,把测试结果摆在桌面上,而不是空口承诺。 工作原理 时段(可配置时间范围)——在你定义的窗口内(例如伦敦或纽约开盘),EA 会根据所选分析周期的最高价和最低价构建 CRT-High / CR
PropShark
Olga Jagodzinska
专家
PropShark – Elite Prop-Firm Trading EA (Multi-Currency Edition) PropShark is a purpose-built Expert Advisor designed specifically to help traders meet the stringent profit and risk requirements of third-party funding programs such as FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5ers, and similar prop-firm challenges. Rather than being a single-instrument “gold-only” robot, PropShark operates across multiple major currency pairs and CFDs—giving you diversified entry opportunities while still adhering to every funded-
Yesterday Breakout EA
Wasim Zayed
专家
Product Description Yesterday Breakout EA is a straightforward and disciplined Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades breakouts of the previous day’s high and low . The EA waits for a clear breakout from yesterday’s range on your chosen signal timeframe and opens a trade in the direction of the breakout. It is designed for traders who prefer simple, rule-based strategies with strong risk management. Key Features & Advantages Clear Breakout Logic : Enters trades only when price breaks and cl
Elliott Wave EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (1)
专家
Elliott Wave EA 专家顾问 简介 Elliott Wave  EA 是一款基于 A. Merrill 所描述的 M & W 波形形态的专业自动化交易解决方案。该强大的专家顾问能够识别并交易高精度的波形结构，为交易者提供一个可靠的自动化工具来运用艾略特波浪理论。 主要特色 智能形态识别 ：先进的算法能够精准识别 M & W 波形形态 双重信号技术 ：同时基于“进化”和“变异”信号进行交易，实现对市场的综合分析 灵活的交易方向 ：可选择仅做多、仅做空或双向交易 自适应资金管理 ：可选择固定手数或基于风险的头寸大小，满足不同交易风格 多周期分析 ：针对所有周期进行了优化，默认设置适用于 M15 周期 全面风控系统 ：内置可自定义的止损、获利、移动止损和保本等功能 适用市场与交易品种 Elliott Wave AI 在多个市场都能展示出卓越的表现： 外汇货币对 ：EURUSD、GBPUSD、USDJPY、AUDUSD、USDCAD 等 大宗商品 ：XAUUSD（黄金）、XAGUSD（白银）、WTI（原油） 加密货币 ：BTCUSD、ETHUSD 以及其他主流加密货币对 指数 ：
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
指标
The indicator detects and displays М. Gartley's Butterfly pattern. The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by the pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The pattern and wave parameters are displayed on the screenshots. The default parameters are used for demonstration purposes only in order to increase the amount of detected patterns. Parameters z
Rul MT5
Vladimir Khlystov
专家
The expert Advisor is designed for dealing with complex situations, including Loka. In addition, the expert Advisor can successfully trade itself. To do this, it provides auto-trading functions. Parameters BUY   – allow to resolve sales SELL   – allow to resolve purchases Step   = 60; – step between averaging positions ProfitClose   – closing profit in currency Lot   = 0.01; – the first lot of averaging K_Lot   = 1.5; – averaging coefficient Max_Lot   = 10.0; – maximum possible volume StartLot  
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
专家
Classic SNR EA MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统 | 多品种支撑阻力交易，基于趋势逻辑 概述 Classic SNR Breakout EA 是一款专业的交易机器人，使用日线摆动点识别结构性支撑与阻力水平（Support & Resistance），并根据 H1 价格行为相对于这些水平的表现执行交易。EA 应用 双重逻辑 ：在上涨趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平下方（拒绝信号）时做空；在下跌趋势中，当 H1 收盘于 SNR 水平上方（拒绝信号）时做多。当 H1 收盘价果断突破水平时，也会交易突破信号。 EA 可同时扫描多达 14 个交易品种，自动解析经纪商特定的品种名称和后缀。 本策略适用于理解结构性水平可根据市场环境既充当支撑/阻力又充当突破触发器的交易者。 工作原理 EA 分析日线收盘价，在可配置的回溯期内识别高点和低点。这些摆动点成为结构性的支撑和阻力水平。然后 EA 监控 H1 K线收盘价相对于每个 SNR 水平的表现，并应用 基于趋势的逻辑 来确定交易方向。 核心交易逻辑 EA 并非简单地单向交易突破。相反，它会评估价格位置和 H1 收盘行为： 价格
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
专家
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (2)
专家
Quantum Titan 将机构级交易引入 Quantum 生态系统，为精准度、纪律性和经证实的实时市场表现树立了新的标准。 Titan 是为那些对黄金智能交易系统有更高期望的交易者而开发的，代表了量子交易技术的下一个发展阶段。 全球终身授权数量严格限制在 1000 个。 当1000份全部售罄后，《量子泰坦》将不再发售。 特价上市优惠价。最终价格 1999 美元。 只需5万美元初始投资即可获得实时信号：   点击此处 Quantum Titan MQL5 公共频道：   点击此处 ***购买 Quantum Titan MT5，即有机会免费获得 Quantum Emperor、Quantum King、Quantum Bitcoin、Quantum Baron、Quantum Valkyrie、Quantum OmniGold、Quantum Athena X 或 Quantum Starman！*** 详情请私信咨询！ 隆重推出量子泰坦 Quantum Titan 是我从未打算公开发布的黄金级智能交易系统。 几个月来，我一直用自己的资金私下交易 Titan，并且
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！（ 下载道具文件 ） 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 免费获得 1 个 EA（适用于 3 个交易账户）-> 购买后请联系我 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 客户端信号 YouTube 评论 最新手册 欢迎来到黄金收割者！ 这款EA是在非常成功的Goldtrade Pro的基础上开发的，设计用于同时在多个时间框架上运行，并且可以选择将交易频率设置为从非常保守到极度波动。 该EA使用多种确认算法来寻找最佳入场价格，并在内部运行多种策略来分散交易风险。 所有交易都有止损和止盈，但同时也使用追踪止损和追踪止盈来最大限度地降低风险，并最大限度地提高每笔交易的潜力。 该系统基于非常流行且行之有效的策略：交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的交易机会。   黄金非常适合这种策略，因为它是一种波动性很高的货币对。 系统会根据您的账户规模和最大允许回撤设置自动调整交易频率和手数！ 回测结果显示增长曲线非常稳定，回撤幅度控制得非常好，恢复速度也很快。  这款EA已经针对黄金进行了最长时间的压力测试，使用了多个经纪商的多个价格
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (141)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
专家
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
专家
Gold House — 黄金摆动突破交易系统。 一个EA，三种交易模式。选择最适合你的交易风格。无网格，无马丁。 每售出 10 份，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终计划价格：1,999 美元。 实盘信号： 利润优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2359124 BE 优先模式： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode： https://www.mql5.com/cn/signals/2379287   （高风险配置参考——盈亏都会被放大，不属于推荐配置。） 重要：购买后请务必私信我们，以获取推荐参数、使用说明、注意事项以及使用技巧。 （MQL5私信）： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 保持更新——加入我们的 MQL5 频道以获取产品更新和交易技巧。打开链接后，请点击页面顶部的“订阅”按钮进行关注。： 点击加入 这套EA来自我们团队的内部实盘账户，基于 7 年历史数据开发验证，并经过实盘确认后才决定公开。我们没有为了上架专门优
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (24)
专家
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 专家顾问 ORB Revolution 是一款 专业级开盘区间突破（ORB）专家顾问 ，专为 MetaTrader 5 平台设计，适用于 纪律严明且风险可控的自动化交易 。该系统以机构级标准打造，优先考虑 资金保护 、 可重复执行 以及 透明的决策逻辑 ——非常适合严肃的交易者以及参与自营交易公司考核的用户。ORB Revolution 完全支持 净额（NETTING）和对冲（HEDGING）账户 ，并内置多重安全机制，以防止过度交易、过度风险以及违反规则，这些问题通常会导致自营交易公司账户被取消资格。  警告： 此为 限时优惠 价格，仅适用于接下来的 25 份或在下次更新前有效！当前价格仅剩少量名额！ EA 的默认设置适用于 Nasdaq（请根据需要调整风险）。Gold、USDJPY 和 GBPUSD 的预设文件可按需提供，其他预设将逐步发布 —  点击此处联系我们 。 购买 ORB Revolution 即可免费获得任意 EA - 联系我们获取更多详情 核心功能概览 ORB Revolution 将执行、过滤和风险控制等
Aero MT5
Volodymyr Babak
5 (3)
专家
透明的定价模式。  价格随着销售阶段的推进而上涨。下一阶段： $1500 。 [  Live Signal +7 Months · 0.1% DD · +27% Growth  ] Aero 的工作原理 Aero 是一款针对 XAUUSD（黄金） 的全自动交易顾问，在日线图上进行双向交易。 其核心是 突破策略 。黄金几乎每天都会突破关键位置 — Aero 判断哪些突破在统计上值得交易，并忽略其余的。 这项判断由 kNN（k近邻算法） 完成 — 这是一种基于25年以上黄金价格数据训练的机器学习方法。 当价格突破某个位置时，当前市场状态会与数千个历史案例进行比较。只有在统计数据支持交易时才会入场。 入场的谨慎性由 内置过滤器 保障 — 交易设置必须通过每一个过滤器才被允许入场： 隔夜滚动保护 — 在每日开盘后的前150分钟（00:00–02:30）和收盘前的最后60分钟（23:00–00:00）不开新仓，此时黄金点差会显著扩大 新闻过滤器 — 在高波动性事件期间自动阻止交易，日期已预先内置，因此无需额外的 URL 或 WebRequest 点差过滤器 — 当前点差超过阈值时跳过入场 一笔
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
专家
Vortex - 您对未来的投资 Vortex Gold EA 专家顾问专门用于在 Metatrader 平台上交易黄金（XAU/USD）。该 EA 使用专有指标和作者的秘密算法构建，采用全面的交易策略，旨在捕捉黄金市场中的盈利走势。其策略的关键组成部分包括 CCI 和抛物线指标等经典指标，这些指标共同作用，准确地发出理想的进入和退出点信号。Vortex Gold EA 的核心是先进的神经网络和机器学习技术。这些算法持续分析历史和实时数据，使 EA 能够更准确地适应和应对不断变化的市场趋势。通过利用深度学习，Vortex Gold EA 可以识别模式，自动调整指标参数，并随着时间的推移不断提高性能。Vortex Gold EA 是专有指标、机器学习和适应性交易算法的强大组合。使用 Vortex Gold EA 为您的未来投资。 售价 755 美元（还剩 3/10），下一个价格 895 美元 Live Monitoring  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366351 Check out the live results in Profile >>
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
专家
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Price Action Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.86 (7)
专家
Price Action Robot is a professional trading system built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market conditio
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.32 (53)
专家
Aura Black Edition 是一款完全自动化的 EA，仅用于交易黄金。专家在 2011-2020 年期间在 XAUUSD 上表现出稳定的结果。没有使用危险的资金管理方法，没有马丁格尔，没有网格或剥头皮。适用于任何经纪商条件。使用多层感知器神经网络 (MLP) 训练的 EA 是一类前馈人工神经网络 (ANN)。术语 MLP 的使用含糊不清，有时松散地指任何前馈 ANN，有时严格指由多层感知器组成的网络（具有阈值激活）。多层感知器有时被通俗地称为“原始”神经网络，尤其是当它们只有一个隐藏层时。MLP 由至少三层节点组成：输入层、隐藏层和输出层。除了输入节点之外，每个节点都是使用非线性激活函数的神经元。MLP 利用一种称为反向传播的监督学习技术进行训练。多层结构和非线性激活使 MLP 与线性感知器区别开来。它可以区分非线性可分的数据。 此价格还剩 1 份，之后价格将上涨至 3000 美元 如何设定及参数说明 (阅读这里) Live results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313678 More Signals:   Check my
VoltBreak
Svitlana Naukhatko
专家
VoltBreak — это алгоритмический торговый советник, основанный на комбинации анализа ценовых аномалий («Ловля фитилей») и динамической волатильности (ATR). Советник ищет моменты, когда рынок тестирует уровень и терпит неудачу (ложный пробой), чтобы войти в сделку по направлению истинного импульса. Версия 1.04 оптимизирована для работы в режиме NETTING, с улучшенной системой управления рисками и защитой от ошибок исполнения ордеров. Логика стратегии Детекция ловушки (Wick Trap): EA анализирует
Harmonizer EA MT5
Amir Hossein Moharreri
4.55 (11)
专家
Harmonizer EA 是一款强大的网格交易工具，使用先进算法计算每笔交易的入场位置。它并非针对历史数据过度优化，而是利用市场波动率进行自我优化。通过使用市场波动率，该算法能够快速高效地适应市场变化。这意味着它既能够抓住市场机会，又能够在预设参数范围内有效控制风险。 不过，使用此 EA 时请务必谨慎，并且只投入您能够承受风险的资金。我们建议您先进行历史回测，并尝试不同设置，以找到最适合您的参数。 实时表现 推荐交易品种：AUDCAD、NZDCAD（AUDNZD 可选） 推荐时间周期：M15（15分钟图表） MT4 版本 功能特点 比类似 EA 更便宜且更优秀 支持多个交易品种 单图表设置 实盘与回测新闻过滤器 实时性能监控 未针对历史数据过度优化 不局限于特定品种 开发者支持 使用要求 对冲账户 对点差不敏感，但建议使用 ECN 账户 在 VPS 上持续运行（确保交易不中断） 杠杆 1:200 或更高 推荐设置 将 EA 挂载到 AUDCAD 的一个 15 分钟（M15）图表上，建议至少使用 500 美元启动。不过，为了降低风险，建议从 1500 美元开始。不需要 .set 文件。
作者的更多信息
Algorion Bias Master
Samir Salila
指标
Algorion Bias Master Professional Multi-Timeframe Market Bias Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Algorion Bias Master is a professional multi-timeframe market bias indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify the dominant market direction before entering a trade. Instead of generating simple Buy or Sell signals, the indicator evaluates market structure using multiple technical factors, including trend direction, trend strength, volatility, momentum, and breakout conditions, to produce a struc
FREE
Algorion ScanMaster Fusion Horizon
Samir Salila
指标
Algorion ScanMaster – Fusion Horizon Professional Multi-Symbol Confluence Scanner for MetaTrader 5 Algorion ScanMaster – Fusion Horizon is a professional multi-symbol market scanner for MetaTrader 5 that continuously monitors your watchlist and identifies the strongest trading opportunities using a proprietary 4-Factor Fusion Engine . Instead of manually switching between dozens of charts, ScanMaster analyzes multiple symbols and multiple timeframes simultaneously, ranks them by overall confluen
FREE
Algorion ScalpMaster Bleed Protection
Samir Salila
专家
ALGORION ScalpMaster Bleed Protection | XAUUSD Gold EA for Prop Firm Professional Gold Scalping EA for XAUUSD with 4-Layer Drawdown Protection and Daily Loss Control. Prop Firm compatible, no Martingale, no Grid. Professional Gold Scalping EA for XAUUSD with 4-Layer Drawdown Protection and Daily Loss Control. Prop Firm compatible, no Martingale, no Grid. FORWARD TESTED: +163% on verified demo with 1.18 PF & controlled drawdown. Live results available on author's portfolio. BUILT FOR SURVIVAL
筛选:
无评论
回复评论