Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4

Upgrade your MetaTrader 4 workspace with a clean and professional trading template designed for Forex, Gold, and Silver traders.

The Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template provides a modern black trading environment that helps traders focus on price action, market structure, and technical analysis.

Designed for manual traders, strategy developers, and EA users who want a professional chart setup without spending hours customizing MT4.

Features

✅ Professional black chart design

✅ Rick FX Academy branded trading workspace

✅ Clean candle visualization

✅ Optimized for Forex, Gold, and Silver markets

✅ Works with any MT4 symbol

✅ Compatible with M15, M30, H1, and higher timeframes

✅ Easy one-click template installation

✅ Designed for session trading and technical analysis

Recommended Markets

XAUUSD (Gold)

XAGUSD (Silver)

EURUSD

GBPUSD

USDJPY

Other Forex pairs

Included Files

📁 Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4.tpl

📄 Installation Guide

Installation

Open MetaTrader 4 Select File → Open Data Folder Open the Templates folder Copy the template file into the folder Restart MT4 Right-click the chart → Templates → Select Rick FX Academy Professional Trading Template MT4

Important

This product is a chart template only. Trading results depend on market conditions, strategy, and risk management.

Always test your trading setup before using a live account.

Rick FX Academy

Professional Trading Tools