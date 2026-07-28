Channel Studio

Channel Studio — you draw it, the EA trades it

Two tools in one: a full vector markup editor right on the chart, and a semi-automatic Expert Advisor that trades what you have drawn.

You are not fitting parameters and not trusting a black box. You mark up the chart the way you already do by eye, and the EA takes over execution only: it waits for the touch, opens the trade, trails the stop along your curve and reverses by a rule described in advance.

All graphics are drawn on a canvas rather than with terminal objects: lines are smooth, nothing flickers and nothing slows down even with hundreds of elements.

The price grows as the product matures

It is 30 USD now. Every 10 purchases the price goes up by 10 USD, up to a ceiling of 90 USD.

The reason is simple: whoever buys a new product buys it without a single review and effectively takes the author at his word. That is a risk, and the early price is what pays for it. As the product collects reviews and updates the risk goes away, and the price catches up with what it is worth.

What you can draw

  • Line — through two points, extended to the right.
  • Parabola — through three points. The main tool: real trends are almost never straight.
  • Linear channel — two points set the direction, the third sets the width.
  • Parabolic channel 2+2, 3+1, 3+3 — see below.
  • Rectangle — a zone, a consolidation area.
  • Fibonacci levels — nine levels, with a separate family of projections.
  • Measure tool — price, percent, bar count and time between two points.

Plus a built-in canvas chart, light and dark themes, and a colour and thickness palette for every element.

Three kinds of parabolic channel

The difference is how much freedom you give each boundary.

2+2 — four points: the first and the third lie on one boundary, the second and the fourth on the other. Both boundaries are strictly parallel and share the same curvature, and the fit is solved across all four points at once. Use it when both boundaries are clearly visible but neither runs through three obvious extremes.

3+1 — the first three points fix one boundary rigidly, the fourth simply offsets a second boundary parallel to it. Use it when one side of the channel is clearly marked by three touches while the opposite side is only hinted at by one.

3+3 — six points, two independent parabolas. The boundaries are not parallel: the channel may widen or converge. The most flexible option, and the most demanding on your markup. Note that a converging channel has a point where its boundaries cross, and trading near it is unsafe — the EA has a width guard for exactly this case.

Channel projections

The 2 button in the channel submenu adds four lines outside it. Think of it this way: the centre of the channel is level 0, the boundaries are 1 and −1. What gets added is levels 2 and −2 dashed, and 3 and −3 solid.

Level 3 sits exactly one channel width away from the boundary — it is a copy of the channel placed alongside it, and level 2 is that copy's centre line. This is the observation the whole thing was built around: after breaking out of the channel, price often reaches level 2, returns to boundary 1, and only then goes on to level 3.

The trade marker

Select a line, a parabola, a channel or a Fibonacci and press the purple diamond button. On a channel, markers appear on both boundaries at once — each with its own trade.

  • the diamond — the entry price. It slides along the curve; hold Shift to move it vertically, setting the entry offset from the boundary (on a channel, no further than half the channel width);
  • the green handle — take profit, the red one — stop loss. The side the green handle is on sets the direction: drag it across the line and the trade flips;
  • the hollow diamond on the right — the expiry. The levels end there: up to that point the trade waits for price, beyond it it does not. Drag it to the right edge for no expiry at all;
  • in the marker submenu: delete, BUY/SELL, volume slider.

The key difference from ordinary orders: take profit and stop loss are not horizontal lines but parallels of your curve. On a parabola that gives you a trailing stop following its bend, with nothing to configure.

An open position is labelled right at the marker: the result in points and in account currency. A translucent ball with an arrow marks the actual entry, so the gap between intent and execution is visible.

Keyboard

Shift is the only modifier in the whole tool. Without it the diamond slides along the curve; with it, across: on a channel that sets the entry offset from the boundary, on Fibonacci levels it hops from one level to the next.

Digits 0…8 pick a tool: line, parabola, linear channel, channels 2+2, 3+1, 3+3, rectangle, Fibonacci levels, measure. N starts a new element of the selected type — the same as clicking the menu icon, without taking your hand off the keyboard.

Markers on Fibonacci levels

Here the level plays the part of the boundary: the diamond sits on one of the nine and snaps between them when dragged with Shift — there are no positions in between, the levels themselves are what you trade. The default is 0.618.

The direction is not asked for: the impulse is set by the order of the two points, and a retracement is traded with the impulse. Target and stop stay ordinary handles; there is no built-in logic on Fibonacci — the markup is yours to trade.

A selected marker shows where price sits on the ladder right now, for example now 0.552. A Fibonacci is drawn once the retracement has already started, and that number tells you whether it is still going deeper or has already turned.

EA mode

The EA button appears in the marker submenu once the channel has its projections switched on — without levels 2 and 3 the logic has nothing to lean on.

In this mode the marker stops being a single order and becomes a small trading system. The entry is always at the channel boundary, and the direction is decided by where price came from:

  • came from inside the channel (from level 0) — trade inwards: target at the opposite boundary, stop at level 3;
  • came back from outside (from level 2) — trade outwards: target at level 3, stop at the opposite boundary.

Target and stop always sit exactly one channel width from the boundary, on opposite sides. The breakout–return–reversal sequence then falls out on its own: once price has been outside the channel and come back, the direction changes and the EA flips the trade.

The logic is drawn on the chart: three dashed arrows form a zigzag showing the path 1 → 2 → 1 → 3.

A single channel holds no more than one position at a time. An opposing one is closed; a same-direction one is not opened at all.

Input parameters

Parameter What it does
Fill 0..1 Fill transparency. Zero switches the fill off entirely.
Max lot The ceiling of the volume slider. Also a safeguard: a marker will never place more than this.
TP/SL mode Virtual — the EA holds the stops and the server knows nothing about them. Real — they sit on the server and protect the position even if the terminal is closed, but they have to be trailed continuously as the curve moves.
Magic number The tag on the EA's trades.
Slippage Allowed slippage, in points.
Level tolerance How close counts as reaching a level, in fractions of the channel half-width. An exact touch may never happen.
Min channel width Blocks trading in a channel narrower than this many spreads. Zero disables the check.

Recommendations

Start on a demo account with the minimum lot. The EA executes your markup literally; a mistake in the markup becomes a mistake in money.

Draw the channel on the timeframe you intend to trade. The marker remembers it and does its maths on that timeframe's bars, so you can watch from any other one — but it is you who makes the markup meaningful.

Do not lower Min channel width without a reason. Three spreads is already not much.

Several channels of different scale on the same instrument work together and do not interfere with each other: each has its own position.

A hedging account is preferable. On a netting account the positions of different markers merge into one and tracking drifts apart — the EA warns about this in the journal.

Closing a trade by hand does not switch the marker off — it keeps waiting for the next touch. To stop it, remove the marker or turn EA mode off.

EA mode has a built-in trading guard. If the channel is too narrow, or the spread has widened so much that the width is under three spreads, no trade is opened.

About the strategy tester

Drawing cannot be tested in the tester. The event model there is stripped down: the EA gets no mouse and no chart events, so there is no way to draw a channel or place a marker inside a test. All of that works on a live chart only.

To pass the Market's automated validation, which requires an Expert Advisor to perform trading operations, the EA builds its own markup when running in the tester: a horizontal linear channel over the range of recent bars, with two markers in EA mode. This is not the product's strategy — it is a primitive stub for validation. The value of the tool is in your markup, not in it.

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2 (1)
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5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
作者的更多信息
Drawing Parabolic Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (6)
指标
Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Do not forget to express your w
FREE
Drawing Parabolic Channels for MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (3)
指标
Convenient drawing of parabolic channels by four points (two lower and two upper extremums). Additional control keys: N (New) - Start drawing a new channel. C (Clear) - Deletes the current channel. By default, the current channel is the last channel. But you can click on the line of any channel to make it current. Click on the gear in the upper right corner to set some parameters for all channels or the current channel. All work is visible from the animated Gif. Channels are saved when the time
FREE
Polynom Moving and Channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
指标
The use of a polynomial expansion of data opens up new possibilities for analysis and decision making. But the problem of all existing algorithms is a very slow computation. The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm. The speed of calculation of the polynomial algorithm and its standard deviation values ​​is several thousand times faster than conventional algorithms. So this is a convenient algorithm for use without the need to apply supercomputers. Also, starting from version 1.4
ZigZagus Parabolicus MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
指标
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their inception. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, r
Native Channels MT4
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
指标
This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
Fast Polynom moving average and channel
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
指标
A useful and convenient tool for traders when analyzing and making decisions. Peculiarity The main feature of this indicator is its fast algorithm . The gain in the speed of calculating the polynomial and its value of the standard deviation in comparison with classical algorithms reaches several thousand times. Also, this indicator includes a Strategy Tester with a clear visualization of transactions, an equity chart and simultaneous calculation and display of the following data in the form of
ZigZagus Parabolicus
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
指标
This indicator significantly expands the capabilities of the usual ZigZag due to the addition of parabolic channels at the earliest stage of their origin. Download the demo version and test it in the tester. All graphics in the tester are working. But the ZigZag algorithm is special here, because it is implemented on a unique author's ultrafast loop-less algorithm for calculating parabolic regression and calculating its standard deviation. The features of this ZigZag are: Fast calculation, rega
Native Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
指标
This indicator recognizes all support and resistance levels. A number of unique high-performance techniques have been applied, which made the existence of this indicator possible. All formed channels are naturally visible: horizontal linear linear parabolic cubic (Polynomial 3 degrees - Wave) This is due to a bundle of approximating channels. The formed channels form "standing waves" in a hierarchical sequence. Thus, all support and resistance levels are visible. All parameter management is i
Gravity Channels
BeeXXI Corporation
指标
This indicator allows the trader to see what is difficult to see and recognize with the eyes. The indicator naturally recognizes and visualizes all processes in the behaviour of a trading instrument, which will be an excellent assistant for a trader who likes to make decisions on his own. This indicator draws a set of approximating channels in all sections of history with different periods. Formed channels form naturally and form their own hierarchy of channels by seniority (length and width).
The iChannels
BeeXXI Corporation
5 (1)
指标
Ultra-fast recognition of parabolic channels (as well as linear, horizontal and wavy channels) throughout the depth of history, creating a hierarchy of channels. Required setting: Max bars in chart: Unlimited This indicator is designed primarily for algorithmic trading, but can also be used for manual trading.  This indicator will have a very active evolution in the near future and detailed descriptions on how to apply to create robots
Drawing Studio
BeeXXI Corporation
指标
Drawing Studio — a simple tool for drawing vector elements right on your chart, helping you see what the eye alone can't. Trend lines, channels, parabolas, Fibonacci levels and a ruler — everything is drawn on a high-performance canvas with true anti-aliasing, not as standard terminal objects. The result is speed, cleanliness and beauty: thin, smooth lines instead of jagged "staircase" edges, and a chart that never gets cluttered with dozens of objects. Drawing tools Trend line Parabola Linear c
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Gennady Sergienko
19865
Gennady Sergienko 2026.07.28 10:14 
 

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BeeXXI Corporation
15731
来自开发人员的回复 Nikolai Semko 2026.07.29 00:30
Thank you very much, Gennady!
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