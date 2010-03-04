Inferno Storm AI V271DTPro Hybrid MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.71

[Subtitle: The Zenith Edition | L1 Matrix (21-Pt) | VWAP & VSA | CoT AI Logic]

Introduction: The Zenith of Cognitive Trading

Welcome to the apex of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.71 (The Zenith Edition) completely redefines the boundaries between mathematical high-frequency charting and Deep-Reasoning Artificial Intelligence.

Standard EAs trade blindly on lagging crossovers. Inferno Storm is "Self-Aware." It dynamically calculates Market Regimes, tracks Volume anomalies via VSA, maps Anchored Session VWAP deviations, hunts for Nested Fair Value Gaps (SMC), and forces the AI to execute a rigorous Chain-of-Thought (CoT) deduction before risking a single cent of your capital.

🔥 V2.71 Major Breakthroughs: The Institutional Arsenal

This update abandons basic indicators in favor of professional quant-desk mathematics and bifurcated AI logic:

  • The L1 21-Point Hardware Matrix: Triggers are no longer simple "true/false" conditions. The Quant Core evaluates setups on a strict 21-point scale using MACD Acceleration, BBW Expansion, and dynamic safe distances.

  • Kaufman Efficiency Ratio (ER): Replaces traditional noise filters. The ER mathematically distinguishes between random market chop and true directional trends, instantly penalizing signals generated in "garbage" price action.

  • Anchored Session VWAP: The holy grail of institutional trading. V2.71 tracks the daily volume-weighted average price. Trades are rewarded for mean-reversion entries from the VWAP and strictly penalized if they are overextended (preventing late FOMO entries).

  • Tick VSA (Volume Spread Analysis): Breakouts without volume are fakeouts. The EA calculates the live Tick Volume Ratio against the 20-period moving average. Breakouts on >1.5x volume receive massive conviction points.

  • Chain-of-Thought (CoT) AI & Bifurcated Rubrics: The AI now "thinks" step-by-step ( <THOUGHTS> ). Furthermore, if a setup scores moderately (9-12 points), the AI switches to a "Bailout Mission"—ignoring standard trends and scanning purely for Institutional Liquidity Sweeps and Traps to catch massive, early reversals.

The 7-Layer Operating Anatomy

Inferno Storm evaluates the market using a military-grade 7-layer architecture:

LAYER 1: The Dynamic Shields (Market Profiling)

  • Auto-Calibration Regime Engine: Categorizes the market into HYPER (Storm), NORMAL, or SQUEEZE (Freeze), dynamically adjusting ATR multipliers and safe-distance parameters.

  • Rolling Fireshield: Ultimate prop-firm protection. If the EA loses $X within a rolling window of Y minutes, it triggers a mandatory sleep mode to bypass short-term market manipulation.

LAYER 2: The Kinetic Triggers

  • Supertrend & Donchian Radar: Pinpoints exact structural breakouts.

  • TTM Squeeze: Detects volatility compression, firing only when Bollinger Bands break outside Keltner Channels with MACD confluence.

LAYER 3: The 21-Point Quant Heart

  • Raw triggers are X-rayed using VWAP, Kaufman ER, VSA, and MACD. Only setups scoring $\ge 13/21$ points are passed to the AI as "Standard Missions." Setups scoring 9-12 points are passed as "Trap/Sweep" missions.

LAYER 4: Multi-Dimensional Macro System (Dual-MTF & Nested SMC)

  • Dual-MTF Confluence: Synchronizes the Intermediate (M1) and Macro (M2) timeframes (e.g., M15, H1, H4 alignment) before confirming a trend.

  • Fresh Nested SMC Gaps: Scans for Fair Value Gaps across macro charts. The EA dynamically checks if an FVG is "Fresh" or "Mitigated", heavily rewarding localized breakouts nested within massive H4 Smart Money zones.

LAYER 5: Quadratic Dynamic Risk Sizing

  • Forget static lot sizes. The EA calculates a sophisticated risk multiplier (from 0.2x to 2.0x ) based on the L1 Hardware Score. High-conviction setups (20/21 points) get aggressive 2.0x sizing; low-conviction sweeps get minimal 0.5x probe sizing.

LAYER 6: Trade Management (Safe Runners & Momentum Exit)

  • Safe Runners (50% Partial Close): When momentum begins to stall, the EA secures profit by closing 50% of your position, immediately moves the remaining Stop Loss to Break-Even (+10 points), and lets the "runner" fly entirely risk-free.

  • 2-Bar Momentum Decay Exit: Preemptively closes positions if MACD acceleration decays for 2 consecutive bars, saving your profits before the pullback hits your stop loss.

LAYER 7: Zero-Latency Decoupled Dashboard

  • The incredibly rich UI is now decoupled from the trading thread. Meaning 0.00ms execution lag. Monitor live PnL, Market Regimes, VWAP Distances, VSA Ratios, and SMC Context at a glance.

Universal LLM Bridge & Anti-Spam Architecture

Connect your MT5 terminal seamlessly to the titans of Generative AI:

  • Supported Neural Engines: OpenAI (GPT-4o), Google Gemini (1.5 Pro/Flash), Anthropic Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, or Custom APIs.

  • Asymmetric Slippage Control: Slippage tolerance is dynamic (ATR-based) and asymmetric—it blocks trades if slippage is against you, but allows them if slippage is in your favor.

Installation & Crucial Setup

  1. Placement: Download the .ex5 file and place it in your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Web Request (CRITICAL): Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors -> Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add your AI provider's API URL (e.g., [https://api.openai.com](https://api.openai.com) or [https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com](https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com) ).

  3. Launch: Attach to an M15 chart, input your API key, and ignite the storm.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT

✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026.

All algorithms, Deep-Think prompts, and UI designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.


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Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 for XAUUSD MT5 Премиальный многоуровневый самообучающийся индикатор с режимом автоторговли для XAUUSD Perfect Trade EA Indicator 2026 — это не просто индикатор и не обычный советник с примитивным входом по шаблону. Это премиальный торговый комплекс для MetaTrader 5, созданный для работы с XAUUSD, который объединяет в себе: - многоуровневый анализ рынка; - интеллектуальную фильтрацию сигналов; - режим автоматической торговли; - продвинутое сопровождение сделки;
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PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
专家
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3 (2)
专家
交易者工具箱是一種多功能工具 基於對常見交易策略的廣泛培訓而創建，以使這些策略和計算自動化。   （由Jason Kisogloo設計和編程） 特徵： 19個獨立信號 -這些信號 中的 每個信號 都 以神經網絡樣式配置進行偏置，以構成最終/整體結果。 每個信號都有其自己的設置 ，可以根據 需要 對其進行 自定義或優化。   綜合上 - 屏 - 顯示 -六搭扣，全面的信息和工具提示走板。 （單擊面板邊框可折疊或折疊...自動為每台儀器保存的設置）：   信號面板 -顯示帶有偏差信息和信號詳細信息的信號分析。   新聞小組 -和未來甚至有消息 牛逼 小號 基於 預測 的 影響與倒計時事件當前的儀器。 （ 針對此功能，必須將 內部M   T   5經濟日曆與 外匯工廠刮板的 選項 -https:   // www.forexfactory.com 添加到Metatrader中允許的網站上）     EA設置面板 -根據止損和資金設置提供有關當前EA設置和輸入信息的信息。   損益面板 -提供8個不同時間段內歷史交易的整體損益表現。   切換面板 -一鍵切換開關，用於顯示屏幕指示器和圖表。
RSAS By Capitarc
Abdur Rafi Ahmad
专家
CAPITARC`s RSAS Expert Advisor for MT5   RSAS MT5   -is a professional expert advisor used by our investment firm it is based on price action and Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator.  This product is with dynamic overbought and oversold levels that automatically adapts to the ever changing markets, while the standard MT5 RSI maintains levels static levels and do not change. This allows the expert to adapt to the ever-changing market without the need to constantly optimize, just make sure yo
Win43 Scalper
Eadvisors Software Inc.
专家
O novo s43 Scalper para Mini-Índice (WIN-IND) faz operações de curto prazo no timeframe 1min buscando pequenas variações do mercado, utiliza nova tecnologia de trade, os resultados no intraday são íncríveis, confira:      Após a instalação adicione no gráfico dos instrumentos win para visualizar os resultados no backteste. Recomendamos o timeframe de 1min.
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
专家
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for setting up
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
专家
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
专家
介绍我们专为在外汇市场上交易 XAUUSD 而设计的 EA。该专家顾问结合了五个指标，主要来自支撑和阻力策略，达到了超过 60% 的令人称赞的准确率。通过500美元启动资金的5年回测的严格测试，结果产生了超过20万美元的利润，展示了其巨大收益的潜力。 主要特征： 包含五个不同的指标，主要基于支撑和阻力策略。 准确率达到60%以上。 严格的风险管理以及有效的止损和止盈机制。 有效的新闻过滤器以优化交易决策。 账户保护功能允许设置最大每日损失和净值参数。 详细的统计数据可供分析，包括入场、交易、点差和保证金。 使用提供的设置灵活地交易其他货币和金属对。 可定制的手数大小、止损和止盈参数。 购买时提供安装手册和设置说明。 根据个别经纪商详细信息、初始存款、账户货币和杠杆进行定制设置。 为了优化您的交易体验，请提供以下详细信息： 经纪商名称 初始保证金 账户币种 杠杆作用 重要提示：-联系开发商，确保您在购买后获得重要的设置文件。 我们致力于提供卓越的支持，并欢迎任何反馈，以提高我们 EA 的准确性和性能。祝您交易成功。
作者的更多信息
Solar Abyss Twinforge AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Solar Abyss Twinforge AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hybrid Volatility System | Mean-Reversion & Trend | Silent Fortress Core] Introduction Solar Abyss Twinforge AI is a dual-engine trading system that adapts to market states instantly. It is built to solve the oldest problem in trading: "Trend bots fail in ranging markets, and Range bots fail in trending markets." The Twinforge Sensor monitors volatility in real-time. If the market is quiet, it a
Obsidian Lantern Syndicate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Obsidian Lantern Syndicate (MT5) [Subtitle: Alligator Trend | Fractal Breakout | Money Flow MFI] Introduction Obsidian Lantern Syndicate is an elite trading system that integrates Chaos Theory (Bill Williams) with modern Volume Flow analysis. It illuminates the market using "The Lantern" (Alligator Indicator) to define the trend structure, identifies precision entry points via "The Obsidian" (Fractals), and filters everything through "T
Aether GannFlow TriConfirm Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – TriConfirm Scalper v1 (MT4) [Subtitle: CCI Pullback | EMA Trend | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system built on the robust "TriConfirm" stack. It eliminates guesswork by requiring three distinct market layers to align before executing a trade: Trend, Momentum, and Trigger. Designed for MT4 stability, it features an advanced "Margin-Guard" engine to dy
Aether GannFlow Scalper Market
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether GannFlow – Scalper Market v2 (MT4) [Subtitle: Gann Fan Logic | Trend Pullback | Margin Guard Protection] Introduction Aether GannFlow is a lightweight M5/M15 scalping system that bridges the gap between classical momentum trading and geometric market analysis. It combines a robust EMA Trend + RSI Pullback engine with the unique directional filter of the Gann Fan . Designed for stability on MT4, it features a "Margin-Guard" proce
Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: Wave 3 Hunter | Fib 0.618 Retracement | Margin Guard] Introduction Aether Elliott Wave Zigzag Pro is a lightweight, market-compliant scalping system designed to automate the classic Elliott Wave theory. Instead of complex wave counting, it uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the high-probability 1-2-3 Structure and targets the Wave 3 impulse. Engineered for MT4 stability, it feat
Dorothy Web Spider V292 Smart Adaptive Scalper
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider V292 (MT4) [Subtitle: Smart Adaptive Scalper | USD Grid Jitter | Aether Engine] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider V292 represents the next generation of grid scalping, powered by the lightweight Aether-Engine . Unlike static grid systems that fail when market conditions change, Dorothy utilizes "Adaptive Tuning" to dynamically adjust RSI thresholds and Grid spacing based on real-time ADX strength and ATR volatility. A s
TempestLightning Elliott Wave Pro
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: TempestLightning – Elliott Wave Pro (MT4) [Subtitle: ZigZag Wave 3 Hunter | Market Health Monitor | USD Risk Logic] Introduction TempestLightning is a professional trading system designed to automate the complex Elliott Wave theory. Instead of guessing wave counts, this EA uses a precision ZigZag algorithm to identify the classic 1-2-3 structure and targets the highly profitable Wave 3 impulse. Stacked with a multi-factor filter engine
Inferno Storm v17 Final
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Inferno Storm v1. 7 Final (MT4) [Subtitle: M15 Scalper | Supertrend & Donchian | Market-Safe Execution] Introduction Inferno Storm v1.7 is a specialized M15 Scalping System developed specifically for MetaTrader 4 (MT4). It combines trend-following discipline with breakout and pullback mechanics. Unlike standard MT4 bots that often fail on ECN brokers due to execution errors, Inferno Storm features a Market-Safe Architecture . It execute
Permafrost Sentinel Cryostasis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Permafrost Sentinel (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Mode M15 Scalper | Cryostasis Logic | Smart Pyramiding] Introduction Permafrost Sentinel is an M15 multi-mode scalper built with an "ice-core mindset. " It freezes market noise, maintains cold discipline, and executes trades only when market conditions hit the perfect "Freeze Point. " Unlike static strategies, this EA auto-shifts between three dynamic engines: Trend , Squeeze , and Mean-Reversi
Emerald Jungle BandMaster
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Emerald Jungle BandMaster (MT4) [Subtitle: Multi-Strategy Bollinger | TP/SL Sealing Protocol | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction The financial market is a jungle. To survive, you need adaptability and strict discipline. Emerald Jungle BandMaster (EJBM) is a specialized M15 Expert Advisor that brings order to chaos. It dynamically switches between three core strategies: Trend Pullback , Squeeze Breakout , and Mean-Reversion . Its unique sell
Dorothy Web Spider V297I4 HydraFlow Autopilot
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Dorothy Web Spider (MT4) [Subtitle: HydraFlow Autopilot | Volatility Trap Grid | FireShield Safety] Introduction Dorothy Web Spider (DWS) is not a rigid traditional Expert Advisor. It is an automated trading assistant operating on the "Spider Web" mechanism combined with "HydraFlow" logic . Instead of chasing price with market orders, Dorothy automatically scans market volatility and places smart Pending Orders ("Price Traps") at strate
Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Crimson Volcanic Overlord AI [Subtitle: Volatility Breakout | Keltner Channels | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Crimson Volcanic Overlord is an algorithmic trading solution engineered on the principles of Volatility Breakout logic. Unlike strategies that attempt to predict reversals in ranging markets, this Expert Advisor (EA) identifies periods of price consolidation (The Volcano) and executes trades only when a high-momentum trend is c
Nebula Drifter Eclipse AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Nebula Drifter Eclipse (MT5) [Subtitle: Trend Pullback | Dual EMA Cloud | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction Nebula Drifter Eclipse is an algorithmic trading solution engineered to capitalize on "Mean Reversion" opportunities within established market trends. Designed for professional application, this Expert Advisor (EA) avoids chasing breakouts. Instead, it mathematically identifies temporary price deviations (pullbacks) to execute entries
Quantum Howl Seraph AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (Standard MQL5 Optimized) Product Name: Quantum Howl Seraph [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | MFI Volume Filter | Time-Decay Exit] Introduction Price is the vehicle, but Volume is the fuel. Most breakout strategies fail because they trade on "empty tanks"—price moves without volume support. Quantum Howl Seraph is an advanced algorithmic trading system designed to capture high-probability volatility explosions by combining Price Compression (Donchian) with Money Flow analysis (MF
Silent Oracle Reverb AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Silent Oracle Reverb [Subtitle: Mean Reversion Sniper | Keltner Channel | Prop Firm Safe] Introduction In a noisy market, Silent Oracle Reverb does not overtrade. It observes. Built on the "Rubber Band Theory, " this Expert Advisor exploits the inevitable snap-back of price action. When the market is overextended beyond the Keltner Channels and the Oracle indicator (RSI 2) signals exhaustion, the system executes a sniper entry to captur
Ashen Mirage Protocol AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ashen Mirage Protocol [Subtitle: False Breakout Sniper | Bollinger Reversion | Prop Firm Ready] Introduction Ashen Mirage Protocol is a specialized algorithmic trading system developed to capitalize on "False Breakouts" and "Liquidity Grabs" in the market. Unlike trend-following systems that often enter late, Ashen Mirage adopts a Contrarian approach. It waits for the market to overextend into extreme zones (The Mirage), identifies mome
Digital Web Sovereign AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Digital Web Sovereign (MT5) [Subtitle: Ichimoku Trend Grid | ATR Dynamic Web | Basket Profit] Introduction Most Grid systems fail for one reason: They fight the trend until the account blows up. Digital Web Sovereign is engineered to fix this flaw. It is not a blind grid machine. It acts as a "Sovereign" ruler, only engaging the market when backed by the powerful Ichimoku Cloud . It deploys "The Web" (Dynamic Grid) to catch price correc
Vortex Nomad Aegis AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Vortex Nomad Aegis [Subtitle: KAMA Trend | Vortex Energy | Aegis Elasticity Shield] Introduction Vortex Nomad Aegis is a scientific trend-following system designed with a built-in safety mechanism: Price Elasticity Check . Most trend bots fail because they buy at the top (FOMO) just before a pullback. This EA solves that problem using the "Aegis Shield"—a dynamic filter that blocks entries when the price is mathematically "overextended"
The Momentum Cluster Neural
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: The Momentum Cluster Neural [Subtitle: 5-Indicator Voting Consensus | Chandelier Exit | Trend Following] Introduction Why rely on a single indicator when you can harness the wisdom of the crowd? The Momentum Cluster Neural is a scientific trend-following system based on Consensus Logic . It acts as a central neural hub, aggregating signals from the 5 most powerful momentum indicators in technical analysis ( The Big 5 ). Trades are execu
Golden Bitcoin Nexus
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Golden Bitcoin Nexus (MT5) [Subtitle: Elastic Grid System | Crypto-Gold Recovery | Volume Limit Fix] Introduction High-volatility assets like Gold (XAUUSD) and Bitcoin (BTCUSD) are graveyard for traditional static grid EAs. Golden Bitcoin Nexus acts differently. It employs an "Elastic Grid" architecture derived from ATR volatility. This allows the system to breathe during massive market spikes and strike with precision during consolidat
Ironwind Echoes AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ironwind Echoes (MT5) [Subtitle: Lag-Free TEMA | RVI Resonance | Kinetic ATR Exit] Introduction In trend trading, Lag is the enemy. Traditional Moving Averages are often too slow to react. Ironwind Echoes utilizes the power of TEMA (Triple Exponential Moving Average) to eliminate lag. Combined with the RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , it forms a "Kinetic Resonance" system that enters trades only when price velocity and trend direction align
Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name:   Phantom Circuit Overlord v700 (MT5) [Subtitle: KAMA Trend Filter | Phantom Fractal Zones | Smart Margin Fix] Introduction   The market is driven by hidden levels that most traders ignore.   Phantom Circuit Overlord   is a specialized Trend-Following system designed to hunt these "Phantom Zones." Instead of static support/resistance, it identifies historical Fractals and expands them using ATR volatility to create a dynamic "Ghost Zone
Wildbone Crimson Choir AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Wildbone Crimson Choir (MT5) [Subtitle: Structural Breakout | Harmonic RVI-MFI | Fortress Guard Logic] Introduction The market is a chaotic choir. To profit, you must identify the moments when all voices sing in harmony. Wildbone Crimson Choir is a scientific Structural Breakout System. It defines the market's "Wildbone" using Envelopes and executes trades only when confirmed by the "Crimson Choir" (Harmonic synchronization of RVI, MFI,
Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Hexagonal Mean-Reversion | Bollinger Touch | The Great Wall Safety] Introduction Hexstorm Velvet Crown AI is a precision-engineered Mean Reversion system designed to capture high-probability reversals at market extremes. Unlike trend-following bots that get chopped up in ranging markets, Hexstorm thrives on volatility. It utilizes a "Hexagonal Touch" logic—waiting for price to pierce the Bolling
Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Donchian Breakout | Ichimoku Cloud | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Cyber Druid Hollowgate AI is an advanced Trend-Following system designed to capture massive market expansions. It combines the ancient wisdom of the Druid (Ichimoku Cloud Trend Filter) with the precision of the Hollowgate (Donchian Channel Breakout). The result is a strategy that ignores market noise and only engages when
Aether Fang Nightbloom AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Aether Fang Nightbloom (MT5) [Subtitle: Keltner Compression | Force Impulse | Silent Fortress Safety] Introduction Aether Fang Nightbloom is a specialized volatility breakout system designed to hunt the most explosive market moves: Volatility Expansions . Unlike standard breakout bots that buy every high, this EA waits for the market to enter a state of deep "Compression" (The Nightbloom) before striking. It combines Keltner Channels (T
Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Chaos Manuscript Oracle (MT5) [Subtitle: Fractal Prediction | Ichimoku Cloud | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Chaos Manuscript Oracle is a visionary trading system that attempts to decode the market's hidden structure using Fractal Geometry. It acts as an Oracle , peering into the future using the Ichimoku Cloud , while deciphering the past using a deep Fractal Manuscript . By combining these two timelines with the raw energy of the A
Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Marble Tempest Runemaker (MT5) [Subtitle: Rolling Momentum | Volatility Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Marble Tempest Runemaker is a unique "Cyclic Decoding" trading system that treats market price as a rolling object influenced by gravity (Trends) and storms (Volatility). It combines the structural precision of "The Marble" (Parabolic SAR) with the momentum-decoding power of "The Rune" (CCI), all filtered through "The Tempes
Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI (MT5) [Subtitle: TEMA Velocity | Volatility Bloom | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI is an elite trend-following system designed to capture high-velocity market moves while filtering out the noise of indecision. It operates on a sophisticated "Life Cycle" logic: It waits for the trend to be forged ( The Ghostforge ), confirms the market is expanding ( The Bloom ), and enters precis
Moonlit Bastion Nomicon AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
专家
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Moonlit Bastion Nomicon (MT5) [Subtitle: Bollinger Reversion | RSI/ADX Filter | Cryo-Stasis Safety] Introduction Moonlit Bastion Nomicon is a precision Mean Reversion system built for extreme market conditions. It visualizes the market as a fortress ( The Bastion ) surrounded by volatility. It uses a high-deviation Bollinger Band (3.0) to define the "Walls," consults a strict rulebook ( The Nomicon ) of RSI/ADX to confirm exhaustion, an
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